Changes to rental housing ordinances were unanimously approved by the Faribault City Council on Tuesday, as agreed to in the settlement of a federal lawsuit.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota filed the suit in 2018 on behalf of seven tenants who faced eviction, as well as the organization Somali Community Resettlement Services.
The suit claimed city rental rules were racially discriminatory. The city denies that claim and issued a statement saying the settlement was made to avoid a lengthy and costly trial. The council approved the settlement, which includes a $685,000 payout from the city’s insurance provider, earlier this month.
Mayor Kevin Voracek said Tuesday he’s heard mixed reactions from the public.
“Some think we should have fought to the death on this,” he said. “Some people understand that sometimes you need to cut your losses at a certain point because it’s in everybody’s best interest.”
The rule changes include making criminal background checks optional for landlords, limiting the types of convictions landlords may consider and narrowing the scope of tenant “disorderly conduct” that may prompt sanctions for landlords. Read a previously published story about the lawsuit and the changes at faribault.com.
The changes will officially go into the effect once summaries are published in the Daily News public notices.
City Administrator Tim Murray said staff still have a few other smaller actions to take to satisfy the terms of the settlement agreement, including notifying landlords and requiring them to watch a video about city, state and federal housing rules.
“There’s a video going out, there’s letters that have to be sent to licensees, things like that, but we’re getting close to wrapping up the whole thing,” Murray said.
A federal judge still needs to approve the settlement before the case is closed.