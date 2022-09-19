johnson v johnson.JPG

Firemen watch carefully as the Johnson brothers go head-to-head in a battle for first prize in their vehicle class. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Smiling ear-to-ear, Jake Johnson drives his car out of the competition area. In the passenger seat, his first-place trophy leans out the window. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Stars, stripes, mud, beer, cars and tomfoolery characterized the demolition derby that took place at the Rice County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Several hundred people filled the stands to see a few dozen cars get beat up. 

From left, Alex Stemzel, Jake Johnson, Brayden Nappin and Tanner Wright stand in front of Johnson's car before bringing it into the derby to be destroyed. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Justice Moots, 13, of Faribault, had a hard time controlling her shakiness as she sings the Star-Spangled Banner to a crowd of several hundred people. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Corbin Nelson, 5, of Faribault, prepares for his Power Wheels demolition derby on Saturday. His dad drove in derbies, which inspired Nelson to give it a try. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The first car to be eliminated is difficult for the crowd to see through the cloud of smoke pouring from its failing engine. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
During the final showdown, Johnson versus Johnson, Jake Johnson delivers a crushing blow to Logan Johnson's vehicle. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Before the other cars were eliminated, the Johnsons weren't taking it easy on one another. Jake gets thrown up the sidewall of the arena by his brother, Logan Johnson. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
One final blow is given to Logan Johnson's passenger side, putting him out of commission and making Jake Johnson the winner of their vehicle class. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Logan Johnson playfully pretends to steal Jake Johnson's spotlight, while an officiator brings Jake his trophy. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
As Corbin Nelson, 5, of Faribault, spins back around, two other participants in the Power Wheels derby go at it. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Corbin Nelson, 5, of Faribault, enters the arena with his friend by his side. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Before the main events, attendees are able to watch RC (remote-controlled) cars get wrecked in their own mini-derby. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Logan Johnson spins around, kicking mud into the air. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

