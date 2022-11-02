Faribault Public Schools Chemical Health Department made its presence known throughout Faribault with free red ribbons.

RedRibbon.JPG

A red ribbon donated by the Faribault Schools Chemical Health Department is visible in front of a house on Wednesday. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)


RedRibbon2.JPG

Another red ribbon donated by the Faribault Schools Chemical Health Department (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments