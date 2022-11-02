Faribault Public Schools Chemical Health Department made its presence known throughout Faribault with free red ribbons.
Wednesday the department and a group of students, led by chemical house specialist Mallory Fuchs, delivered red ribbons for homeowners to display on their front lawns in support of Red Ribbon Week. Though Red Ribbon Week officially concluded on Monday, Faribault Public Schools Chemical Health Department decided to push back ribbon donations to better accommodate staff schedules.
Faribault Public Schools Chemical Health Department supports students by connecting them with licensed drug and alcohol counselors. Services also include assessments. The department also teaches students how to identify and prevent substance abuse.
"Substance abuse is a family disease," Fuchs said. "We provide services to families if they need support."
Fuchs is one of two house specialists employed by the department. Fuchs works from the Faribault Area Learning Center (ALC), which hosts a number of events put out by the Chemical Health Department.
The Red Ribbon Campaign began in 1985 in response to the slaying of DEA agent Enrique (Kiki) Camarena by a drug cartel in Mexico.
Parents and youth across the country donned red ribbons in memory of Camarena's efforts to combat illicit drug trades.
In Rice County, from Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022, the Sheriff's Office reports 28 overdoes. Faribault accounted for 14 of the overdoses, while Northfield accounted for seven. Of the 28 overdoses, six were fatal.
"It is a community issue. We're thankful that people in the community have decided to participate in this," Fuchs said.
In previous years, Red Ribbon participants included the Rice County Sheriff's Office and a number of local businesses.
