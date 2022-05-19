Though each of the 10 tables set up at the Wednesday evening Recovery Concert in Central Park represented different community resources, each play an important role in the substance abuse recovery process.
Shelia Lockler, with the Rice County Recovery Support Group, said all of the different entities are connected in some way.
"There are therapists, counselors, public health officials and HealthFinders representatives to help those without insurance," Lockler said prior to the start of the first-time event. "We're all on the same team here."
Members of the Faribault Area Learning Center (ALC) and Healthy Community Initiative (HCI) planned the event aiming to bring the community together and build connections. Faribault Parks and Recreation assisted by providing the location and bandshell.
Mallory Fuchs, a chemical health specialist with the ALC, said the new event was timed in observation of Mental Health Awareness Month and Substance Use Prevention Week.
Fuchs said her supervisor, Cora Packard-Emery, learned about musician Tyler Herwig's recovery story and they looked into having him perform.
Martha Lundin, HCI coordinator at the Faribault Education Center jumped on board and the team of organizers decided to open up the event to the community.
"We got a whole bunch of people on board, and a lot of community partners to come together," Lundin said. "After two years dealing with the pandemic, it's really important for these opportunities to come together."
As an HCI coordinator, Lundin works on the Sober Truth on Preventing (STOP) Grant to help "facilitate program and curriculum development centered on substance use prevention strategies in Rice County public schools."
Lundin shared resources with community members about the MOST program, which is centered around social norms in the middle school. Through surveys conducted by professionals, Lundin said they found that though the majority of middle schoolers do not consume alcohol a good percentage believe their classmates do. That disparity, Lundin said, increases the risk in later years. Lundin said it's important to let students know they are part of the majority.
Carolyn Ward joined Lundin at the Recovery Concert representing HCI as the project manager and RAVE grant coordinator. RAVE (Reduction and Awareness of Vaping and E-Cigarette Use), is a student-led group that began this March. Ward collaborates with students to communicate to Rice County communities about youth vaping.
Faribault High School senior Kayla Schultz was passing through Central Park Wednesday afternoon and joined Lundin and Ward at their table. Of the event, Schultz said it was a good way for everyone to be involved, whether they are currently struggling with addiction, in recovery, or have never smoked or drank in their life.
"It's a good opportunity for resources," Schultz said.
Working together as a team
Other community partners who participated in the event to share resources included Cathleen Holm, a therapist with Allina Health in Faribault. Two new opportunities have been added to Allina's mix of services: mental health partial hospitalization program and adult mental health outpatient program.
The event was a good way for organizations to introduce their newer programs to the community. It was also a good way for new staff members, like Holm, to get acclimated to the community. She's only been in Faribault for the last six to seven months, so she appreciated the opportunity to meet people and see the passion other providers have for what they do.
Locklern saw the Recovery Concert as an opportunity to let people know what resources are available to them in the local community.
"There is a need for people who want to be in recovery. We just want to let them know we are here and bridge the gaps between services," Lockler said. "It's important to show the resources that are out there for people using or not using."
Clinic & Community Supervisor Sara Coulter was there to represent both Rice County Public Health and the Health and Happiness Project, which helps the community build skills to cope with stress, promote a positive outlook, build resiliency and shift their mindset.
Coulter said Public Health primarily provides support to families with children, connecting people to immunization records, insurance and family planning resources.
Representatives from Midwest Recovery, which offers drug and alcohol treatment, shared information about the different services provided through intensive outpatient services in Faribault and residential inpatient services in Northfield.
Provider Marti Barck and support staff member Ranee Hopkins talked about Secure Base Counseling Center and Wellness Center in Northfield, while recovery counselor Lee Zuniga, community health worker Jeny Teletor and mental health therapist Kelli Nowak explained more about new offerings at HealthFinders Collaborative.
Offerings include a syringe services program on Thursdays, support groups on Wednesdays, and the MESA program, which engages Latinx youth in the community through activities. Teletor said it aims to reduce the gap between non-Latinx and Latinx teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted infection rates in Rice County by offering a variety of health resources.
Marcia Morris-Beck, Kymn Anderson, and Pam Kreager represented the Virtues Project Faribault, which is a global initiative to "inspire the practice of virtues in everyday life." Kreager said the event was a good way to help get the word out about the positive things the community has to offer.
Along the walkways leading toward the Recovery Concert, attendees were encouraged to write a positive word or two with sidewalk chalk.
Coinciding with the theme of positivity, Jasmin Kotek, had her table filled with different colored beads and letters from A to Z. Attendees were encouraged to choose a positive word as a reminder to "inhale the positives, and exhale the negatives." The idea is for people to pass the bracelet along to someone who needs the reminder.
Kotek was crowned Miss Hastings last October. During her year of of service, Kotek has been working to promote systemic change in how mental health is viewed and approached in society.
Along with Kona Ice to provide attendees with a cold treat, the Faribault Lions Club attended with bottles of water, chips, and granola bars in exchange for donations to fund projects in Faribault and beyond.
The Faribault ALC had a kids coloring station. Many vendors had fun items kids could take home with them, like bubbles and gadgets.