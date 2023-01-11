Bridge strike.jpg

A city tractor pulls out a semitruck after it struck the railroad bridge over Seventh Street NW, then got stuck in the Faribault Water Works lot a little before noon Wednesday. Multiple witnesses said the semi driver struck a city pickup while attempting to back up, causing minor damage to the pickup. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Bridge strike 2.jpg

The semitruck had damage to the top of its cab and trailer. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

The Seventh Street railroad bridge has become a staple of Faribault news, with its latest victim even doing some fender damage to a city vehicle on its way out. According to the city engineer, it likely isn't going to stop within the decade.


Seventh Street Bridge Incidents in 2022 by month

Every four months, the number of crashes and trucks needing help backing away from the Seventh Street Bridge peaked, dropped off, then picked up again in 2022. November was the only month that saw no incidents involving the infamous bridge. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

