Every four months, the number of crashes and trucks needing help backing away from the Seventh Street Bridge peaked, dropped off, then picked up again in 2022. November was the only month that saw no incidents involving the infamous bridge. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A city tractor pulls out a semitruck after it struck the railroad bridge over Seventh Street NW, then got stuck in the Faribault Water Works lot a little before noon Wednesday. Multiple witnesses said the semi driver struck a city pickup while attempting to back up, causing minor damage to the pickup. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
The Seventh Street railroad bridge has become a staple of Faribault news, with its latest victim even doing some fender damage to a city vehicle on its way out. According to the city engineer, it likely isn't going to stop within the decade.
The infamous tressel has been involved in a string of incidents involving semi trucks being too tall to fit under the bridge. Although not all the incidents result in damage, Wednesday's crash marked the start of the crashes for the new year.
According to the Faribault Police Department's Records Supervisor Janice Bestul, there were 11 total accidents at the bridge last year. There were also 16 motorist-assist calls for trucks that needed help backing away from the bridge once drivers realized their trucks wouldn't fit underneath.
All but three of the incidents at the bridge occurred during the daylight hours. The 2022 incidents picked up every four months, peaking at four in a month's span, before dropping down to one or two, then rising back up to four again.
November was the only month last year that no reported incidents occurred at the bridge.
The bridge is not owned by the city; it is owned by a railroad company. That proves to be the biggest issue for the city's ability to address the situation, said Faribault Director of Engineering Mark Duchene.
"Absent (the railroad) wanting to raise the bridge, the next logical solution is to lower the road," he said. "But the drainage back to that point is a low spot already. … There's an infinite number of things that would need to be addressed to do that."
He also added that, in addition to the drainage issue, lowering the road would affect pipes leading to the river. Even just a 2-foot height difference could cause the pipes to become backed up.
Another issue that would need to be addressed is the bridge's structural integrity. Lowering the road would mean also extending the bridge's support, which could eventually cause it to collapse.
While the track sees little train traffic, Duchene said it was leased as far south as Medford, but not many trains go that far. He said the city alerts the railroad company every time an incident occurs, but the company doesn't seem to be moving forward with any plans to address the issue.
He added that the most likely time to address the issue wouldn't be until the next decade.
"We do have plans to do reconstruction of Seventh Street in the early 2030s," he said. "… If you're putting all that investment into a road and you have this one abnormality, then that may be the time that we look into a solution."