A forum for Faribault School Board candidates turned into a debate focused on partisan national education topics, like the often mischaracterized critical race theory.
The American Association for University Women hosted the forum Thursday evening. Eight of the nine people who filed for the four open four-year seats on the board participated. All four incumbents are seeking re-election.
Challengers Lynda Boudreau and Linda Moore focused on conservative talking points, especially critical race theory. That is a college-level theory developed in the 1970s about the influence of racism in American history. It has become a catch-all political buzzword applied by some to any teaching dealing with race or history.
“Our new social study standards — I’m not sure they’ve been approved yet — but they’re not good,” Boudreau said. “They’re totally, totally critical race theory. And people don’t know what that is, but that’s what this paper is telling me it is. And I could explain it, but I don’t know. I will just say that the new standards will embed basic Marxist principles, such as critical race theory, fluid sexual identity and gender politics into all Minnesota schools.”
Candidate Michael Cross, who serves on the board of a local charter school, said critical race theory is not taught in local schools.
“People talk about critical race theory,” said Cross. “Excuse my language: What the hell is critical race theory? You say some theory, nobody knows what it is, but it’s a big topic and too many people on the internet listen to what’s going on. And, all of a sudden, it’s in the Faribault School System. I was told it was at the STEM school. I’m the board chair. If it was at the STEM school, I think I’d know. Not there. It’s a myth.”
When asked her position on censorship of the school curriculum and book banning, challenger Linda Moore said censorship is unconstitutional.
“I don’t believe in censorship because it’s unconstitutional,” said Moore. “However, I do believe what should be banned is pornography … And as far as the curriculum, I think I’m not sure what you mean by banning. But I think the public — and the parents especially — should be able to look at the curriculum and have input.”
Incumbent Chad Wolff responded:
“To my knowledge, at Faribault Public Schools, any parent can go in and see the curriculum,” he said. “Students can opt out of curriculum. The real curriculum is set at the state level. And, just so people know, when curriculum is set at the state level, it is set by the House, the Senate and the governor. And the last time I checked, we have a divided government up there between Republicans and Democrats … And yet, we want to make it political at a local school board level. It makes no sense. If you really want to get after somebody, go up to St. Paul and talk to them.”
Incumbent LeeAnn Lechtenberg echoed a similar sentiment, but acknowledged that there is some level of nuance to the curriculum at the district level. But she also agreed that parents are more than welcome to be involved in the process.
“So, although the standards and benchmarks are set at the state level, the district does have some leeway when it comes to deciding curriculum,” she said. “They’re going to choose to meet the standards and benchmarks. So that is part of the district advisory board and the curriculum board. And that’s where we try to get parents involved to come and hear what the choices are and what concerns there might be.”
When asked if the candidates support vouchers that would provide public funding for private school tuition, six of the eight stated they do not.
Boudreau chose to use her allotted time to response to this question to show photocopies of pamphlets, which she said teachers use for their training and she disagrees with them.
“These are their little newsletters,” she said. “’Student-led activism. Disrupting institutional oppression. Engaging teachers’. And ‘social justice.’ These are where our teachers and staff is being trained.”
Moore said she supports school vouchers. Then, she continued about critical race theory.
“I will say that CRT is in our public schools here,” she said. “Critical race theory and equity are very similar in their ideology and results. Equity is not the same as equality. Equity is tied to the term social justice. And this is a quote from CPL (Child Protection League) Action: ‘Equity means equal outcomes, which is very different from equal opportunities.’”
Local issues
The majority of the candidates supported each of the district’s three property tax levy requests that will be on the ballot in November. One question asks voters to renew an existing operating levy, one question seeks to increase the operating levy, and the third seeks a new levy to fund technology.
Moore and Boudreau twice dodged questions about whether they support the local property tax increases. They continuously repeated that it is, “up to the voters.”
Many of the candidates said state standardized test scores were the most important issue, but there were a few conflicting opinions on how and why this was the case, as well as how to address it.
Scores have dipped locally and across the state in the wake of pandemic disruptions.
“I am not saying it’s anyone’s fault,” Boudreau said. “But if we look at our standardized tests, there’s only 20% that are proficient in math, 33% proficient in reading, 24% proficient in science. Our district really must work together to improve those academic outcomes and not lowering the bar, but try to inspire your students to reach their highest potential.”
Cross disagreed that it’s nobody’s fault.
“The test scores are not good,” he said. “I have ideas how to solve that. I can’t publicly say them right now. Sorry. Because somebody’s gonna get fired when it’s over. In my opinion, that needs to happen.”
Incumbent Courtney Cavallier said educators should not be losing support because of the low scores.
“Right now, we have a team of leaders who are new to the district,” she said. “We have a new superintendent and several new principals in the district. They are coming off an incredibly difficult — in fact, probably the most difficult — challenge of their entire leadership careers as they head into leadership positions.”
Lechtenberg echoed Cavallier’s sentiment.
“I know our test scores look bad,” Lechtenberg said. “But I also know that part of growing is knowing how to use that data to move our students forward. Not everyone is in the same boat. We have ESL (English as a second language) learners. We have struggling learners. We have people that have been in the community their entire lives and they’re going to show different results for their tests. And we need to take each individual student and help them move forward on their own academic achievement. That will bring parents to our district.”
Wolff noted the diversity within the district.
“When I graduated in 1996, caucasians made up — people that look like all of us in this room — made up 90, 95%,” he said. “Today in our enrollment, caucasians make up roughly 40%. Somali and Latino, about 25% to 30% each. Now, think of everyone in this room in here. If we went to Germany, China, any other country, and we sat down and we had to take a standardized test in their language on day one, week one, month one, how would we do?”
Challenger Damian Baum shared his opinion on the test scores as well:
“(During COVID) these kids, some of them vanished for 18 months,” he said. “We have an extraordinary challenge right now with the test scores. The disparity between students that have support at home and those that didn’t. And I think Chad mentioned that really well. You know, we have an influx of immigrants. That puts a lot of kids at a language disadvantage. If people are focusing on these test scores, they’re missing the point. We need to support our schools and we need to work hard to bring everyone up to a level of success.”
Incumbent John Bellingham gave his thoughts:
“As far as getting our cultures to work together, it’ll take some time,” he said. “But exposing them to each other’s culture is extremely important. Getting to know one another. And, as Mr. Baum said, we’re all Falcons and that’s very important.”
Each of the candidates agreed that supporting the teachers and having an open, honest dialogue with the public is essential to a healthy school district.
The entire forum will be available to watch on the Faribault Community Television YouTube page within the month, according to the moderator Cheryl Freund. You can find the previous forum with State House and Senate candidates there, as well.