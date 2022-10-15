School Board Forum.JPG

The American Association of University Women held a candidate forum for the school board candidates. From left, moderator Cheryl Freund, Damian Baum, John Bellingham, Lynda Boudreau, Courtney Cavallier, Michael Cross, LeeAnn Lechtenberg, Linda Moore, Chad Wolff and AAUW Outgoing President Pauline Schreiber. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

A forum for Faribault School Board candidates turned into a debate focused on partisan national education topics, like the often mischaracterized critical race theory.

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments