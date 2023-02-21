...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will occur this
afternoon through tonight, moving from west to east. Accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches are expected with round one. Round two is more
widespread, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into
Thursday with an additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow
accumulations will range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best
chance for the higher end totals along a west to east axis from
west central Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into
west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5
heaviest snow storms for many location.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for many
counties in western and central Minnesota during this time frame.
Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across
the region, to around 45 mph in western and central Minnesota.
This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with
whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet
deep, making travel nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions
expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Wednesday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Wednesday to 6 PM CST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The National Weather Service issued a warning that a "historic" snowstorm is coming and could be among the top five heaviest ever for the state. The city of Faribault issued the seventh snow emergency of the year, meaning drivers can't park on the streets until 8 a.m. or until the roads are plowed Wednesday morning, whichever comes later.
As the region anticipates the storm, Faribault and Rice County's plow drivers are prepping for a busy few days. During a work session on Tuesday morning, Rice County Highway Engineer Dennis Luebbe told the Rice County Board of Commissioners things could get hairy.
"We are gearing up and we will be ready," he said. "But with that forecast of 45 mph winds — I think I actually heard 50 mph winds — we have to recognize there might be an opportunity, or the need, to pull our plows at some point. … I think I heard 20 inches of snow. Maybe you've heard more or less."
Commissioner Gerry Hoisington joked: "They're measuring it in feet, not inches."
Luebbe laughed before giving more assurances about their preparedness.
"We've got the material, we got the men and we have the equipment," he said. "So you know, we'll tackle whatever Mother Nature throws at us."
The Faribault Public Works' plow drivers will start plowing "same as any other snowstorm" about 1 a.m. Getting to work to pick up their plow can be a challenge, according to Streets Foreperson Darrell Haag.
"We had one ice storm and not everyone's car could make it up the hill (leading to the Public Works building)," he said. "I jumped in a salt truck and went to salt the hill. I wound up going sideways down the hill. That was scary."
Once they get to the building and the plowing starts, a few major risks begin to materialize in major snowstorms: the safety of the drivers and the condition of the equipment.
The city's fleet includes eight trucks, three loaders with wings and plows, two road graders with plows and a front-end loader fitted with a 500-horse-power snowblower. The team also had a towering bulldozer and dump trucks, ready to haul snow from the side of the road to a dump site.
Haag asks people to "let us do our job and stay out of our way."
"You won't believe how many people try to beat the plow," he said. "Then, they're stuck in front of us or (where we push the snow). It's like 'If you would've waited just 10 more minutes, you could've drove right to where you wanted to go.' … We want people to hunker in. Just get off the roads for a day."
Before the County Board work session adjourned, Commissioner Galen Malecha shared his preemptive appreciation to those who work "in the thick of things," like the plow drivers and law enforcement officers.
Luebbe added the impact of recent rainfall on the area roads.
"All of that moisture is now inside a lot of our pavements that have any cracks, so … I've seen a lot of potholes," he said. "We're going to have an above-average season for potholes, so we get to them when we can. We have a couple of methods to put them back together this time of year."