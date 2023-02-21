Plow Prep 3.JPG

Snow plows line up in the Faribault Public Works garage Tuesday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

The National Weather Service issued a warning that a "historic" snowstorm is coming and could be among the top five heaviest ever for the state. The city of Faribault issued the seventh snow emergency of the year, meaning drivers can't park on the streets until 8 a.m. or until the roads are plowed Wednesday morning, whichever comes later.


Plow Prep 2.JPG

A massive bulldozer idles in the Faribault Public Works parking lot Tuesday, ready to collect snow. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Plow Prep 1.JPG

The Faribault Public Works Department is preparing for a big weekend. Faribault Public Works and Parks Department offices are located at 1200 Belview Ave. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

