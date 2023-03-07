Fencing for the Public Safety Center was discussed by county officials Tuesday, as they weighed the perception of fortification with the safety of inmates and staff in the event of an "uprising."
Construction of the project is about three months ahead of schedule, according to Rice County Commissioner Steve Underdahl.
The decision to invest in a larger jail facility and Sheriff's Office was largely at the behest of the Minnesota Department of Corrections, which had made the recommendation for more than a decade.
The DOC's concerns included a lack of recreation and program space, a lack of programs, a lack of staff, improper classifications and separations of inmates and procedural standards not being met.
While the Public Safety Center isn't going to fix every issue, it provides the groundwork to do so. So, in August, the Public Safety Center construction began on the northeast side of Faribault.
As the project moves forward, some minor changes to the budget have come up, but they've more-or-less balanced out. Only about $330,000 of the nearly $2.7 million contingency budget had to be used so far, according to board meeting documents.
In terms of proposal requests, which are change orders that come up during construction, only about $6,000 more than budgeted is currently on the table. Commissioner Gerry Hoisington, who has a background in construction, noted how impressed he is by this.
"If you've got $6,000 in proposal requests," he said, "I think that's pretty damn good."
Underdahl noted the progress that's been made on the project so far.
"I think the project is moving along really well," he said. "I think one thing to just keep in mind again, because (Wells Concrete Products, Co.) was able to slot us in earlier, we're … three months ahead of where we had expected to be when we bid the project. So, (I'm) real pleased with it."
Safety vs. optics
Among the main topics of discussion was the fencing around the Public Safety Center.
County commissioners, facilities personnel and the sheriff gave their perspective on the need for a fence and what kind of fence would ultimately be used.
There were three options on the board, ordered from least to most expensive: a metal fence with a small concrete strip at the base, a metal fence with a 3-foot wall at the base or decorative concrete pillars with metal fencing between them.
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas said a fence is needed. He noted that he'd have be happy with a simple chainlink fence. But the city requires a front fence have a decorative element.
"We're trying to protect the taxpayer investment in this building," he said. "I hope it never happens, but when you look statewide at what's happened over the last two, three years, we need to be able to protect what we have."
Underdahl understood, but expressed his thoughts on the optics of putting a hefty fence up.
"I understand the need for it," he said. "But on the other side of it, I look at it from the public's perspective of what we're building here is building a Fort Knox. So, having the whole thing enclosed in fencing, just to me, also sends the wrong image about, you know, law enforcement being a partner with this."
Underdahl also noted the fact that, during the Minneapolis demonstrations, it wasn't just law enforcement that was "under attack," rather all government buildings.
Later in the discussion, he mentioned the need for possibly looking at a stronger fence around the rest of the facility, if it's really about safety. Commissioner Jim Purfeerst asked Thomas if the fortification in the event of unrest was really a good way to address the issue.
"Do we feel more at harm down at the justice center?" he said. "If somebody's mad at social services, are they going to come to this building? If they're mad at our snowplow crew, are they going to the highway department? Where are we going to stop spending money just to isolate ourselves?"
Thomas took a brief moment before responding.
"For many years, it's kind of troubled me that law enforcement is in the same category as social services and other entities with the county because we do a completely different job," he said.
"And I don't know, maybe people want to kill social workers, but law enforcement has been the biggest target since my career started here. And we are always the ones that get called to protect everyone. And so we're just trying to make sure that our Public Safety Center is secure so that we can actually do our job."
Commissioner Galen Malecha, who had expressed his opposition to the project from the beginning, shared his thoughts that they "have to look at this law enforcement center as different than the government services building." He added that there should be some sort of fence.
"It makes absolutely no sense to leave a 180-foot gap to the front of that building," he said. "None, none whatsoever, no matter how pretty you want to make it. Now, any fence, you're probably not gonna prevent anybody from knocking it over. The concrete, it'll slow it down, but they're gonna get off there."