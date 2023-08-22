PSC Tour 6.jpg

The main entrance has a decorative brick wall, which was completed recently. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

When asked his favorite part of the new Public Safety Center during a Tuesday-morning tour with Rice County officials, Sheriff Jesse Thomas was hesitant to pick any one thing.

PSC Tour 1.jpg

From left, Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas points while speaking to Facilities Supervisor Chris Kluge, Rice County Sheriff's Office Jail Administrator Stephanie Duhme and Rice County Commissioner Jeff Docken. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


PSC Tour 2.jpg

Rice County staff near the end of their Tuesday morning tour of the Public Safety Center, which is expected to be complete around next fall. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
PSC Tour 3.jpg

The jail section of the new Public Safety Center was the driving force behind building the facility. There are going to be 76 beds total in the new jail. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
PSC Tour 4.jpg

The new jail cells at the Public Safety Center will each house two inmates. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
PSC Tour 5.jpg

A few sections of the Public Safety Center haven't gotten their concrete floors poured yet. This area will be a control room, the main entrance and more. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
  

