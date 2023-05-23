After hearing from several upset community members, a four-vote majority of Faribault’s School Board has voted to postpone a final decision on whether to maintain membership in the Minnesota State High School League.
A near-full audience at Monday’s board meeting cheered as a series of speakers raged against a seven-year-old policy of the Minnesota State High School League, concerned that it could provide a path for transgender females to compete in female sports.
Several speakers were skeptical that Faribault Public Schools would actually take the drastic step of leaving the Minnesota State High School League in protest of the policy, a step that would have dramatic impacts on the future of Faribault’s athletic programming.
Under the policy approved by the MSHSL, transgender students could potentially participate in activities in line with their gender identity. However, they would have to first submit a confidential written request to their district, which would in turn launch an evaluation process.
Superintendent Jamie Bente told the board that during his time with Faribault Public Schools no student has submitted such a request. In fact, the district would first need to agree on a process to evaluate the merits of such a request. Such a process, Bente said, would most likely include participation from school administration, counselors, the student’s parents, and medical professionals who have been providing the student with gender affirming health care.
Bente then deferred to High School Principal Joel Olson, in large part because of his experience in dealing with one such case during his tenure as an athletic director. Like Bente, Olson emphasized that the issue comes up very rarely, and said that any request would trigger a lengthy evaluation process.
“It is a long process. You have parents, medical personnel, mental health personnel, a variety of people that are meeting with you to talk about in this case a student who identifies as another gender,” Olson said. “It does not mean that a boy wants to come in tomorrow and say ‘I want to play volleyball.’ That’s not going to happen. We’re not going to have boys in the girls locker room.”
Still, several members of the public and the board were concerned that the MSHSL offers an appeal process, which could provide a pathway for transgender students to appeal to MSHSL officials if they believe they were wrongly denied the opportunity to participate in activities in line with their gender identity.
The only way to “opt out” of this process would be to withdraw from MSHSL altogether, which Bente warned would have severe consequences for Faribault athletics. Participation in any postseason tournaments would end and traditional rivalry games with Northfield and Owatonna would likely be a thing of the past.
Following an ejection from the Big 9, Bente said that the only option for Faribault athletics might be to play against opponents from across the country, like Shattuck-St. Mary’s does. The cost of such a schedule would likely be nearly prohibitive for the cash-strapped district.
Still, board members Richard Olson and Linda Moore agreed with members of the public in warning of dire outcomes should Faribault’s continued participation in the MSHSL lead to more transgender students competing in athletic programs.
“It is a fact that biological males are physically stronger than biological females,” Moore said. “We are in effect eliminating women from competition because of the physical disparities.”
Olson got into a back and forth with School Board student representative Jilian Huberty, repeatedly pressing her on whether she would feel comfortable sharing a locker room with a transgender female. Huberty in effect offered a full-throated defense of the process laid out by MSHSL.
“I trust my principal and I trust the committee and I know they would do what’s best for me to keep me safe,” she said.
Huberty pushed back against the rhetoric used by Olson, Moore and members of the public. And she offered a stinging critique of what withdrawal from the MSHSL could mean for her and other students, for whom participation in sports, music, and other group and individual activities through MSHSL is a large part of what makes school special.
“What about all of us coming together to cheer for Faribault or Northfield” she asked. “I want you to think long and hard about what I’m supposed to do when all my sports are taken away, when speech is taken away, when my music is taken away.”
Olson and Moore were joined by board members Casie Steeves and Lynda Boudreau on a 4-3 motion to table a vote on the usually routine matter. Both said they wanted additional time to sort out opinions and to receive additional public feedback.
"Do I want to be responsible for removing extracurriculars and sports? Absolutely not,” Steeves said. "But I also, speaking out of the same mouth, don’t want to jeopardize the integrity of women’s sports.”
Even though it’s been incredibly rare for transgender students to request permission to participate in athletics, Boudreau said she expects it to become more prevalent, and for dialogue around the issue to become more heated, following the state Legislature’s passage of a “trans refuge” bill.
“I feel that there’s incidents that are popping up and escalating and it is due to more promotion of this transgender approach and our legislative decisions that made Minnesota a haven for the transgender surgeries,” she said.
Public comment
In some sense, the success of the motion to table appeared to even surprise those community members who voiced their anger with the MSHSL and its policy toward transgender student-athletes, such as Mike Cross, a former School Board candidate and father of four children who have attended FPS.
Cross closed his comments by telling the board, “I don’t like transgender lifestyles, plain and simple,” and expressing concern about the safety of female student athletes should transgender females participate. But most of his comments focused on the ruinous consequences of Faribault exiting the MSHSL.
Cross argued that those unhappy with the MSHSL’s policies toward transgender student athletes should instead raise their frustrations not with the School Board but with the governor and other officials in charge of overseeing state-level policy.
“We’re being blackmailed by the State High School League,” Cross said. “We either sign this policy, or if we don’t my daughter does not play sports next year, your daughter does not play sports.”
Cross further noted that the issue of whether transgender students should be allowed in a locker room that comports with the gender they identify with is a different issue from whether they should be allowed on the team at all.
In 2021, Anoka-Hennepin Public Schools settled out of court after losing several battles with a transgender former student who sued the district after he was denied access to his requested locker rooms. That precedent remains strong and binding even if Faribault leaves the MSHSL.
Tom Moline was in some respects more blunt. While telling the board, “I think it’s unlikely that you will be able to do anything about the membership in the MSHSL,” he raged against what he sees as the detrimental impacts of the MSHSL’s policy and transgender athletes in general.
“Allowing access to facilities and activities dedicated to women by men has no basis in reality,” Moline claimed. “The presence of a biological male in what should be a female-protected space is a form of sexual harassment.”