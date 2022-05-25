Serving in the Peace Corps was once Sara Lueken’s dream.
Instead, she has found satisfaction in serving her local community, spreading kindness and peace closer to home.
“I thought the Peace Corps would be an awesome opportunity to see new places and help in a variety of situations,” said Lueken, 43, “but that’s not the way life turned out.”
Despite her humility and the quiet nature in which she performs her acts of service, Lueken’s frequent volunteerism and relentless personal mission to help others have drawn enough notice that she was named the 2022 Faribault Citizen of the Year.
“Being honored in this way is unexpected and humbling,” said Lueken, a 21-year teaching veteran of the Faribault Public Schools system, currently a third-grade instructor at Lincoln Elementary.
“I hope that, through my acts of kindness, the world has become a better place for those around me," she said. "I know that I have been blessed tenfold in return.”
If Lueken has garnered attention for her volunteerism and commitment to kindness, it’s only because her efforts are inspirational and contagious to those who witness them.
“Sara is always the first one to say yes, the first one to raise her hand,” said Kira Anderson, director of faith formation and congregational life at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where the Luekens are members.
“As a Christian community, we try to lead by example and be doers of the word — and that’s Sara,” Anderson continued. “She doesn’t need prompting, she doesn’t wait until ‘Nobody else will do it, so I guess I will.’ Sara just does it, and she brings her friends and kids along. You can’t help but want to do it with her, because she has such a good energy and excitement for helping other people that you want to be a part of it. Seriously, she is a just a delight.”
Getting started
Lueken and her husband Ryan (a K-12 physical education teacher and the academic advisor for the Falcon Online Academy) have called Faribault their home for over 20 years. Their family includes ninth-grade daughter Lydia and sixth-grade son Elijah, along with Goose, a young Golden Retriever.
A native of the small Wright County community of Montrose, Lueken graduated from Buffalo High School in 1996 before earning a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Minnesota State University, Moorhead in 2000. In 2006, she boosted her academic credentials with a master’s in teaching from St. Mary’s University, Winona.
One of Lueken’s great loves is traveling.
“My favorite quote is, ‘I haven’t been everywhere, but it’s on my list,’” said Lueken. “I will say 'Yes' to any new adventure, as long as it does not include public speaking.”
That zest for travel may have partially fueled her early desire to join the Peace Corps, but Lueken said a college-level nursing class she took in high school changed her mind, although overseas volunteering remains a future goal.
“Education seemed like a better choice for me at the time, and here I am 21 years later,” said Lueken, who is also an avid reader of mystery and suspense novels.
But perhaps the most pivotal point in Lueken’s life to date arrived when one of her precious third-grade students, Jessica, unexpectedly died in December 2014.
“Jessica was intelligent, spunky and so kind,” said Lueken. “Her loss was devastating to her family and our classroom, and her life will never be forgotten.”
Responding to her own grief and shock, Lueken began the new year with a goal: to perform 365 days of kindness in Jessica’s memory.
“Each act of kindness was an effort to help replace some of the kindness that was lost with Jessica’s passing,” said Lueken. She did everything from anonymously sending flowers to friends to leaving coins in candy machines to organizing trash clean-ups to creating a memorial garden in Jessica’s honor.
“When the year was up, kindness and karma had me hooked,” said Lueken.
Since then, she’s kept up the practices she made a habit that year. Some of the things she’s done—always with Jessica in mind—include building a Little Free Library in her neighborhood park, collecting items for “birthday boxes” donated to the local food shelf and creating hygiene bags for the homeless.
Jessica’s Closet and more
Perhaps the most visible and enduring act, though, was Lueken’s establishment of “Jessica’s Closet,” which she created at Lincoln Elementary in 2016.
“With the support of Jessica’s family, my friends, colleagues and local churches, Jessica’s Closet is a place where students can get free winter gear, gym shoes and, more recently, pantry items,” said Lueken.
Lueken’s third-grade classroom was previously a kindergarten room, so the former bathroom is now where students can find what they might need, either before or after school or during lunch hours.
“Watching these little buddies try on a new coat, feel the comfort of a new pair of boots or fill a bag with food for the weekend fills my heart to the brim,” said Lueken, mentioning pantry items like Goldfish crackers, individual cups of applesauce or fruit, granola bars, raisin boxes or microwavable macaroni and cheese.
Prior to the pandemic (and likely again in the future), Jessica’s Closet was open to families at conference times, so parents were able to select items they know their kids could use.
Lueken is keenly aware that the Faribault area has students and families in need, and Jessica’s Closet is one way she strives to make lives a little easier.
“As an educator in Faribault, I’ve seen a shift in our community and a rise in need over the last 21 years,” said Lueken.
“I’m right there, seeing students come to school daily, listening to their stories, witnessing family dynamics, and I want to be that helper, that safe space, that person who can help figure out what I can do to help make their lives just a little bit better,” said Lueken.
Infectious
She imparts that same caring impulse to her students.
“I tell my students and their families at the start of each year that one of my biggest goals is to instill kindness and empathy in them,” said Lueken. “I want them to realize that one way to feel really good about yourself is to help others—and that if you’re feeling down or something isn’t going your way, you can help out or stand up for others and that will help you feel better yourself.”
Bri Isaacson, a first-grade teacher and Lincoln Elementary colleague of Lueken’s, has witnessed this firsthand.
“Sara has an incredible amount of patience,” said Isaacson. “She goes out of her way to lift people up — and when she does these things, everybody ends up benefiting from it, because there’s a ripple effect and other people want to do more, too.
“She goes above and beyond because she cares,” continued Isaacson. “Sara has a quiet determination and helps others out of the goodness of her heart.”
Another local arena in which Lueken has made a difference is at the Community Cafe, which offers dinner each Tuesday from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. at Faribault’s Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour.
“Anyone can come and receive dinner there, and it’s absolutely free,” said Lueken, who continued volunteering at the Community Cafe each Tuesday throughout the heart of the pandemic.
“Our volunteers are back in force, so I’m now serving just one Tuesday a month again, but it’s one of my favorite days, because when people come, they are so thankful for the food and the fellowship," she said. "It’s homemade deliciousness — things like lasagna, turkey and mashed potatoes, enchiladas, meatloaf, you name it, we’ve served it.”
Prior to the pandemic, Lueken said Community Cafe served an average of 150 meals each week; in recent months, that figure has crept closer to 300.
The Community Cafe is among the projects of Our Savior’s Lutheran’s outreach committee, of which Lueken is a part.
“Sara has the biggest heart and would gladly give the clothes off her back to help one of her kiddos or anyone in the community,” said Anderson. “She’s so deserving of this [Citizen of the Year designation], but she doesn’t do it for her own accolades; she does it to make sure people’s needs are met.”
Practicing gratitude
Besides maintaining their two full-time teaching jobs, wrangling a household with two active teens and spending a good deal of time volunteering, the Luekens relish the chance to travel when they can; a New York City trip is on the books for the family to see the musical “Hamilton” as part of the senior Luekens’ 20th anniversary celebration, and each summer they visit North Carolina for beach time, since Ryan has extended family members in that scenic locale.
Wherever Lueken finds herself, she makes a point of feeling thankful for the life she enjoys.
“My mom always taught me to be grateful for the gifts and goodness around me, and I hear her voice in the back of my head: ‘Be grateful, send that note or random card with well-wishes,’” said Lueken, who says she's an introvert who prefers to perform her acts of service and kindness without fanfare.
Yet another way she gives back is as the uniform and equipment manager for the third- through eighth-grade traveling boys basketball team. She also organizes collections of needed items for local nonprofits. This behind the scenes work is truly a commitment, and while it may not always be seen, it is making a difference.
But it's Lueken who feels beholden.
“I am constantly looking for creative ways to help make Faribault an even better place to live, work and play,” said Lueken. “But here is my personal thank-you note to all who have been part of my kindness journey: without your love and endless support, so many of my big ideas would not have come to fruition. For that, I am forever grateful.”