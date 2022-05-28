Faribault’s Heritage Days celebration is put on each year entirely by volunteers. Even the city staff who help plan the annual festival do so outside of work hours.
“There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes that people do not see,” said Travis McColley, current chairman of the Heritage Days board.
A nine-member board of volunteers oversees the planning and execution of the annual June community festival.
“It’s a lot of work and the only reward is a free T-shirt,” joked committee member Kari Casper.
The volunteer board manages all aspects of the festival, from budgeting to booking musicians.
The board hires vendors for duties, such as lighting the fireworks and manning the inflatables. The board employs just one person directly — a young man with developmental disabilities who clears the trash from Central Park.
Some community organizations and businesses also plan and host events that are part of the festival, including Bingo, soap box races and a scavenger hunt.
The board members bring all those events together. They also lead an event themselves or are charged with managing another component of the festival.
Casper oversees the craft and vendor fair. The jewelry maker books the vendors, readies booth space for them, does the event advertising and more.
“The Heritage Days Board was having a hard time getting someone to volunteer to set up the craft show and that’s where I stepped in,” she recalled.
The craft and vendor fair grows a little each year, Casper said.
“I really like to make people happy, and I get rewarded often when I see someone in public wearing a piece they purchased from me,” she said.
McColley is in charge of the beer garden, as well as being the board leader. He’s been on the board for six years, which makes him one of the newest members. Some of the Heritage Days organizers have been volunteering for a decade or more, he noted.
“A bunch of people give up huge amounts of time for Heritage Days,” McColley said. “The reward is bringing people together. We just like seeing people happy.”
Heritage Days history
Heritage Days got its start as a celebration of the many nationalities of the people who have made Faribault their home.
The first celebration was held in 1983 at the Alexander Faribault House.
From 1984 to the mid-1990s, the festival highlighted a different ethnic group each year. Germans were the first to be celebrated in 1984 with a market of German crafts and foods, and tours of German churches.
Later there were celebrations of the French, Norwegians, Irish, Czechoslovakian, Italians, Polish, Swedish, English and Native Americans, according to the Faribault Daily News archives.
After over a decade of annual culture-specific fetes, the festival evolved into a celebration to bring together all of Faribault’s community members of all backgrounds. Longstanding activities also include a parade, live music and food vendors.
Heritage Days 2022
This year’s Heritage Days will feature some new and enhanced events. The festivities kick off June 15 with a bigger fireworks display.
Sesquicentennial observances will include a history exhibit and presentation and a cemetery tour. A contingency from one of Faribault’s sister cities will be paying a visit. A series of video vignettes of interviews with Faribault officials and volunteers also is being produced.
Activities run through June 19 and most will occur in Central Park.
Go to faribaultheritagedays.com for a schedule.