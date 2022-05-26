Faribault’s founding is generally celebrated as 1855, the year the settlement was platted.
But this year, you’ll see signage at Faribault Heritage Days commemorating 150 years. This is not faulty math; this year marks 150 years of Faribault city government, a distinction from settlement and platting. The city received its charter in 1872, a document which continues to frame our development and structure as a civic community.
But that still begs the question: Why celebrate 1872?
People settled in Faribault long before 1872. The town was flourishing and had some municipal organization prior to that. This place was called “Faribault” for as long as Alexander Faribault resided here. So why does the anniversary of a municipal document merit such commemoration?
1872 was a monumental year of accomplishment for the people of Faribault. The story of how Faribault got to 1872 can explain why we celebrate that year today.
How it happened
In 1896, Mary Mott was 70 years old. She had lived in Faribault since 1856, when she had traveled with a small party of her siblings, in-laws, and husband: Rodney Mott. Reflecting on their first impression of Faribault, Mary wrote:
"Forty years ago (how long and yet how short it seems) we first looked upon Faribault. I have heard others complain of its being mild and rough: to me it has never been anything but beautiful, from that bright May morning in fifty-six, with its forty new, unpainted buildings and its three sawmills turning out lumber, which tomorrow would form shelters for those daily arriving, who by the end of the week had fairly earned the name and privileges of neighbors and friends. We soon found we had come where others had labored, and we might enter into the fruit of their labors …"
Quickly upon entering the fruits of their predecessors' labors, the Motts became active in public life. For a white settler to find success and survival in early Faribault, they had to truly be a jack of all trades. Most maintained subsistence farms, regardless of whether they were in town or on a proper farm.
They had to have rudimentary carpentry and “fix it” abilities. They had to possess certain interpersonal skills, and a sense of contributing to the common good. Rodney Mott, Mary’s husband, is an excellent example of these qualities. Rodney is credited as the first public school teacher in Rice County, a position he quickly took up upon coming to Faribault.
Venturing into newspaper journalism, he was employed as Editor of the Rice County Herald, briefly became the part-owner when it rebranded as the Faribault Herald, and then shifted to studying law. He was at various times a lawyer, district attorney, state legislator, probate judge, Rice County superintendent of schools, and was an essential early organizer of the Minnesota State Academies for the Deaf and Blind.
When the Motts first laid eyes on Faribault in 1856, the town had only been officially in existence for one year. In 1855, the town was platted. Land was mapped out, divided, and prepared for official sale. Of course, there were settlers in Faribault before it was legally recognized as “Faribault.”
Alexander Faribault first came to the confluence of the Straight and Cannon Rivers in 1828. He established a trading post on a nearby lake before making a permanent settlement in what we now know as downtown Faribault. Alexander was a mixed race young man, with French-Canadian and Dakota heritage. With a kinship in both white and indigenous culture, he was well suited to be the patriarch of a multicultural city.
The people Alexander settled here to trade with were the Wahpekute, a band of the Dakota nation. The Dakota Oyate, the Dakota Nation, has been living on and stewarding Minnesota for untold generations. They were, and continue to be, an essential part of our town’s story. Without the contributions of the Wahpekute, the City of Faribault would not have come to be.
In the 1850s, Faribault was a “boom town.” Rapid settlement and investment weathered the storms of economic panics, the U.S. Civil War, and the U.S.-Dakota War. Some early leaders, like John W. North and James Shields, quickly left to pursue different ventures. Others, like Thomas Scott Buckham and George W. Batchelder, planted deep roots in Faribault and served the community for decades as it developed.
The obituary of George W. Batchelder explained his early leadership:
"Mr. Batchelder in 1855 came to Faribault … At the time of Mr. Batchelder's arrival, Faribault was only a trading post of Alexander Faribault with the [Dakota] Indians, and contained but few white people. Mr. Batchelder took an active part in the work of organizing the county, dividing it into townships and school districts, laying out highways and making Faribault the county seat. He was a member of the state senate in 1872-73 and procured the passage of the act giving to Faribault a city charter."
Vitally, as Faribault grew, it became clear that a more robust government structure was required to serve its inhabitants. A grassroots effort developed to organize a new governing structure, one that would rely on the people of Faribault to be elected by and serve the interests of their neighbors.
There were some rumblings of a citizens group organizing a charter as early as 1868, but a 1910 history of Rice County recounts the momentous 1870 scene:
"The government went on in an uneventful manner until the growing town began to realize that a city government was required. [On] January 22, 1870, a meeting of citizens was held… for the purpose of considering the making of an application for a city charter… at the adjourned meeting some seventy-five persons were present… On motion of R. A. Mott, a division was taken, which resulted thirty-nine in favor of incorporation and thirty-six against."
With a slim majority, a mandate was given to local leadership: Faribault would have a city charter.
In 1872, George W. Batchelder began his term in the state legislature. On Feb. 17, 1872, the Minneapolis Daily Tribune reported that he introduced a bill to incorporate the city of Faribault.
It was reported in The Lake City Leader on February 23rd that “an act incorporating the city of Faribault has passed.” The bill, signed by the Governor on the 29th, “provided for a special election to be held upon the question of its acceptance or rejection on the first Tuesday of April of that year.”
The voters of Faribault had the final say on whether or not the charter would be ratified.
On April 9th 1872, the charter was adopted by a two-to-one majority. On the same ballot, George W. Tower was elected the first Mayor of Faribault. In his inaugural speech, he called the young city “the most promising place in southern Minnesota.”
Following George W. Tower, Thomas Scott Buckham was elected the next Mayor of Faribault. In the ensuing decades, both George W. Batchelder and Rodney A. Mott would serve as Mayor of the city they helped to charter.
A look back
Over the past year, I have had the pleasure of interviewing many of my Faribault neighbors. These people have served their community in various capacities; as city staff, elected officials, appointed volunteer commissioners, and as community organizers. They all have worked to fulfill the mandate set forth in 1872: a local government, run and elected by the people.
We opened up interviews for anyone to sign up-- we encouraged anyone who had served the Faribault community to get involved and tell their story.
In all, we interviewed the following people: Pat Rice, Jonathan Wood, Dean Purdie, Chuck Ackman, Roger Steinkamp, Pat Gustafson, Jeanette Hammond, Dave Albers, Pete Johnson, Ann Vohs, Karl Vohs, Dave Wanberg, Kari Casper, Delon Musselman, Tim Madigan, Brendan Kennedy, and Tim Murray.
Their interviews will be used to form a series of short documentaries and vignettes on the history of Faribault’s city government. They exemplify why we choose to celebrate the anniversary of the city charter, for all it represents and everything it has enabled.
Like the Motts before us, contemporary civil servants have “come where others had labored” and by continuing Faribault’s heritage of public service, they “enter into the fruit of their labors.”
What our forefathers understood was that there truly could not be distinction between the residents of a community and its government. When rights are protected and community members are civically engaged, the government and the people should be one and the same, especially at the local level.