Dave Campbell retired from a long and distinguished career in the field of social work 11 years ago. With that portion of his life complete, he quickly set about writing the next chapter of his life that has now included over a decade of volunteerism and community service for Faribault and the surrounding area.
For his work and dedication, Campbell is being recognized in 2022 as a Faribault Daily News Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.
“I’ve been pretty blessed with the life I have had and the opportunities I’ve had,” Campbell said. “My wife (Jeanne Campbell) comes from a dairy farming background, and I’m from a metropolitan area, Chicago and Minneapolis, and then two years in a rural area before I graduated from high school.
“We come from different backgrounds and we were very blessed with families doing different things, but the expectation for both us from our families is that you give back — not that it is something you have to do; it’s because you want to do it.”
Always serving
Campbell has spent a lifetime in service to the community. A native of Moline, Illinois, Campbell moved to the Chicago area and lived in Hammond, Indiana as a primary school student. A job transfer for his father landed the family in Minneapolis, while he was in sixth grade, and Campbell later graduated from high school in Waconia.
He went on to attend college at Minnesota State University, Mankato and received his degree in social work. Campbell also met his wife Jeanne during their time in college, and the couple have been married for 48 years with two children (Katie and Tim).
Campbell’s interest in the field of social work came in part from the work his mother did with helping people suffering from addictions.
“My mother became very well known in the chemical dependency group for helping women with sobriety, and this was back in the 1960s,” Campbell said. “I can’t tell you how many times I gave up my bed, because my mom found someone who needed a bed that night to sleep, so it just became ingrained in us that you help other people.”
Out of college, Campbell embarked on a long career with the state of Minnesota. His first assignment was at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter. The hospital is the only secure facility in the state designed to provide treatment of people with mental health disorders who are also considered dangerous.
His wife Jeanne (a registered nurse) then got a new job at District One Hospital (now Allina Health Faribault Medical Center), and the family opted to make the move to Faribault in 1978.
“My wife got a job here at the District One hospital, so we chose to move here, and then I transferred to the Faribault Regional Center,” Campbell said. “I moved through various roles there and ended up becoming the program director and managed the closure plan, and with that, we opened up a significant number of group homes, developmental achievement programs and crisis centers.”
As part of the program that helped close down the Faribault facility in the late 1990s, Campbell worked to create 56 groups homes, day programs and crisis homes throughout the area in southeast Minnesota that was formerly served by the Faribault hospital.
This process not only helped the former patients housed at the Faribault facility, but it also helped find work for many of those who were formerly employed by the hospital. He continued working with the closure plan until the final four years of his professional career at which time he returned to St. Peter to help open up the first two group homes in the state for patients of that facility. In total, Campbell worked with the state of Minnesota for 35 years from 1976 until his retirement in 2011.
In addition to his social work career with the state, Campbell and his family ran a flower farm on their property in Faribault for 20 years. The farm specialized in perennials, such as daylilies and peonies, and the farm was used to supplement the family’s income.
“It was a part-time catalog business and it basically put my kids through college," Campbell said.
Remaining active
As Campbell approached the end of his career with the state of Minnesota, he started to formulate a plan for his retirement years. Foremost on that list was a keen interesting in staying engaged, active and involved with the community.
One of those first volunteer activities on the list was working as an usher and audience monitor at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, which was an ideal start since both Campbell and his wife enjoy all of the arts, museums and sporting events that the Twin Cities have to offer. Campbell has been a Guthrie volunteer for 12 years now.
Next on that long list of activities was a connection with St. Vincent DePaul, which is an all-volunteer food shelf, free clothing store and center for charitable services in Faribault. His church pastor helped guide Campbell to his work with St. Vincent DePaul.
“I was at church one Sunday, and the pastor stopped me after church and said ‘I need you to go over to St. Vincent DePaul and offer your help.’ I told him I didn’t know what I could do there, but I did go there, and within a year, I was the St. Vincent DePaul director," Campbell recalled.
At the time that he started with St. Vincent DePaul, the previous director was aging and wanted to shift responsibilities. Campbell’s administrative background and ability to work with budgets were a good fit for the shelf, and he continued to work with that organization and help it grow for another four years.
But it doesn't stop there. His list of volunteer and community activities has been extensive since his retirement.
It includes work at the YMCA, the Rice County Activity Center Board, Rice County Mental Health Advisory Board, he helped start Rice County Project Able, Big Brother/Big Sisters, Children’s World Daycare Board, 4H, Consolidated Catholic Schools Board, Bethlehem Academy Board, Knights of Columbus Board, House of Gratitude construction volunteer, the Guthrie Theater, Rice County United Way Board and the Faribault Community Cafe Board.
Community Cafe
Campbell’s work with the Community Cafe extends over 10 years., He has served on that organization’s board and is currently the president. The Community Cafe provides a weekly meal that is free and open to the public and is located at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior. In addition to his administrative work, Campbell still pitches in to help wash dishes once a month, among other duties.
“He truly cares about people,” said Cindy Lawson, who is the kitchen manager at the Community Cafe. “ He wants everyone to eat of course, and he wants it to be a quality experience for them. Even the weeks when he is not doing dishes, he will go out and talk with the diners … I think he just truly cares about people. He’s just that way.”
Campbell got connected with the Community Cafe after his wife.
“At the Faribault Community Cafe, Jeanne started volunteering here just before retirement, knowing that we wanted to have some activities to do together during retirement, so that’s been 11 years volunteering here,” Campbell said. “We started out washing dishes, and then I was invited to join the board. I’ve thoroughly enjoy it.”
The Community Cafe has grown from serving about 125 meals per week to over 350 meals a week during the COVID pandemic, when the organization shifted to curbside and delivery dining options. Since that time, indoor dining at the Cathedral has resumed and weekly meals now average around 280.
“It has been a great thing for us to be able to do for Faribault and the community. The meals are for anyone who wants to come. Our mission is to build community one meal at a time,” Campbell said. “We invite anybody to sit and visit, meet other people, invite friends to join them…it is a community meal and not a soup kitchen.”
As COVID restrictions have eased in recent months, the Community Cafe has returned to in-person dining with hopes that it will continue to help build community and create connections for the diners, many of whom are in need that type of interaction and support.
“We want to encourage people to dine in person and to interact,” Campbell said. “Before the pandemic, we knew people who were coming and if you didn’t come someone was checking on you, and other people would check on each other. The best part is when you have the extended families come for a meal. You would have grandma and grandpa, mom and dad and two or three little kids running around. It was a way people could go out for dinner without it costing an arm and a leg, because it it free.”
Much like the rest of his life, Campbell goes above and beyond with his work at the Community Cafe. He produces the group’s newsletter, provides information to the Daily News and other outlets for the weekly menu, serves as a liaison with St. Vincent DePaul and the resources it provides, helps with fundraising and grant writing initiatives along with helping to organize the annual Candlelight Dinner fundraiser and serving ice cream floats during the summer concerts in the park.
“He’s been really valuable with that and has been a good resource for us,” said Lawson, who was hired by Campbell six years ago to be the Community Cafe’s kitchen manager. “Dave is very easy to work with and he knows a lot of people in the community. He is a good contact person and works really well with people. Dave works well with the volunteers, works at getting volunteers and makes sure that they have things to do and are not just standing around looking for something to do…he’s just a nice guy.”
Kathy McFarlane, who serves on the Community Cafe board with Campbell, also recognized the major impact that he has played with their organization.
“He’s pulled everything together in a leadership way and has stepped up to be president, when no one else wanted to be the president,” McFarlane said. “Dave goes above and beyond what past presidents have done.”
More volunteering
Campbell was recently selected to serve a term with the Rice County Area United Way Board. He views this role as a way to increase the impact of his volunteer activities in the region.
“I just started on the Rice County Area United Way Board and this is my first year on the board,” Campbell said. “I thought to myself, 'Is there a bigger role I can play instead of just with this nonprofit and that nonprofit, but looking over the whole county or community with what’s going on?'"
“I’ve started on that with the United Way, and we are doing our grants now. I know a lot of the organizations, but there are also some that I don’t know and how do these organizations all work together and is there something we can do to get them working together better.”
Rice County Area United Way Executive Director Elizabeth Child started her tenure with the group about the same time Campbell joined the board, and she has been impressed with the contributions he has made to the organization.
“I am just learning all of the amazing things that he has done,” Child said. “I would call him our most stealth board member, because he is quiet at first, and he makes sure he understands an issue before commenting on it, and then when he does comment, it always gets to the heart of the matter, or has some clarifying question that is very revealing. He is a very thoughtful person and always willing to pitch in, and that is another thing I appreciate about him as a board member.”
In recent weeks, the United Way has set up panels to assess numerous grant proposals from local groups and associations, and Campbell has played a key role in the success of that effort.
“He served on three out of four of those panels, just because he wanted to understand the United Way better,” Child said.
Campbell hopes that the United Way can help new organizations and local organizations in need grow and continue to meet the needs of the county.
“A little bit of grant aid here and there might help them get on their feet and become something more,” Campbell said. “I like the idea the idea of growing what I like to call the ‘mom and pop’ organizations, not just places that have million dollar budgets. The United Way is a way I can help guide that or advance it.”
Child added, “I’m just blown away by how humble he is but also by how intentional he is and how much he has done for our community, which is super helpful for the United Way since we deal with a broad range of critical issues in Rice County and having someone come in with his experience, insight and broad knowledge of the community has been really helpful.”
Child highlighted the importance of people like Campbell to the success of United Way.
“For us it is extremely important to have people that are immersed in the community, involved and are willing to give their time,” Child said. “We can’t pay our board members and we have a very small staff, so we depend on community members to volunteer and bring their talents and insights, and Dave has been fantastic."
Me time
Like many retired individuals, Campbell and his wife enjoy traveling with frequent trips to visit their daughter, who lives in New York. The couple enjoyed extended winter excursions to Mexico before the pandemic and have made other trips to many countries, including Spain, Portugal and Italy. Campbell also made frequent trips to Arizona while their son resided there before moving back to Prior Lake. He often used those trips to the desert in mid-winter to watch baseball spring training.
“Arizona doesn’t have the Twins (who practice in Florida), but it has nicer weather,” Campbell said with a smile.
Back in Faribault, Campbell likes to garden and can his harvest each season. In fact, he put up 98 quarts of pickles last summer from crops that he harvested from his garden.
“I give away a lot the stuff I grow,” Campbell said. “In fact, I used to feed my kids in college with the stuff I would send to them.”
Campbell’s various interests and community service resume has proven to be a recipe for success during his retirement years. “
“If you are retired, and you are married, it is like ‘what will we do?’ We each had our careers, and now we don’t and while there are things we do together you also need things that you do separately, because otherwise you become boring,” Campbell said. “My suggestion when you retire is to find something to do together, but also find something to do separately…and when you do, you bring back stories, information and discussion material.”
He is also quick to encourage people to get involved with volunteer groups and community organizations, which can benefit from the years of professional and life experiences that a retiree can bring to the table.
“When you volunteer, you start to realize not only are you probably helping someone or some mission, but you are involved with your community, meeting other people, and you are able to share some of those skills and abilities that you took for granted. Even if it is just lifting a board or holding a board for someone to cut, you are participating and doing something with someone else. “
Campbell added, “It’s that whole participation thing, community and helping out…and we can demonstrate these values to our children, so they also realize the importance of giving back and paying forward, and it is marvelous to see them carry that on too.”
As they have followed the example set by their parents, Campbell’s children are making their own impact now, as his son is a third-grade teacher in Prior Lake’s Spanish immersion program, and their daughter is a journalist who has done work with environmental and special interest stories.
“They’ve carried it on and we are very proud of them,” Campbell said.