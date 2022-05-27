Peony roots are commonly classified by two different types, according to green thumbs: fine, fibrous ones that absorb water and nutrients; and tuberous ones that are thick as fingers but brittle.
In Faribault the peony's fibrous and tuberous roots were planted deep over 150 years ago, and continue to bloom vibrantly in gardens today.
The city was once known as the "Peony Capital of the World."
The Minnesota Peony Society emphasizes the state's rich history with the peony. Pioneers brought the plants with them when they made their homestead here.
Peony hybridizers known worldwide made their home in Minnesota included Alonzo Franklin, Eugine Lins and Archie Brand, according to the Peony Society.
Oliver F. Brand established the Brand Peony Farm, originally known as the Faribault Nursery in 1870.
Rice County Historical Society records state Brand moved to Minnesota from Wisconsin in 1867 with plans of opening a nursery. He focused on growing and selling trees to early settlers from the start. He later established one of the first nurseries in Minnesota on 50 acres of land.
Among the variety of plants and flowers cultivated at the nursery, peonies were at the top of Brand's list. Records indicate he dedicated one whole acre to peonies when he first began, with three colors of the flowers — red, pink and white.
By 1895, Brand's collection of peony varieties had grown to more than 1,000, making it one of the world's largest collections of flowers.
Oliver's son, Archie, joined the business in 1899. The father-son duo worked together to breed even more peonies.
Oliver retired in 1911, and Archie hired Myrtle Gentry to take charge of the office in 1918. The business continued to grow and relied heavily on mail orders. By the 1920s the company was shipping its peonies and other plants across the world.
By then, Faribault was known as the “Peony Capital of the World.”
A love for peonies
The 1950s brought a decade of changes to Brand Peony Farm. Archie died in 1953 and the farm was bought by brothers Bob and Archie Tischler in 1956, according to Minnesota Historical Society records.
Bob Tischler purchased full ownership in 1968, according to an article published in the Faribault Daily News in 2008. After being out of the business for several years following 1978, he opened a new business in the 1980s called Tischler Peony Garden. He would later sell it to Farmer Seed and Nursery so he could retire.
The city of Faribault acquired ownership of the Brand Peony Farm property in the early 1990s. The former peony fields were divided into roughly 56 lots for developments.
Almost all of the Brand buildings were torn down by the early 2010s, except for the vintage outhouse. It was donated in 2010 to the Rice County Historical Society to add to the buildings in The Village, located behind the museum.
Records indicate Bob and his wife Adelaide Tischler helped operate the peony farm for more than 40 years.
Bob's love for peonies began when he was young and helped decorate floats with peonies for the Peony Festival parade, according to an article published in the Faribault Daily News in 1998.
The Peony Festival parades were held for three years from 1927 to 1929. All units in the parade were decorated with peony petals or blooms grown at the Brand Peony Farm. A group of young women were also crowned as peony queens in honor of the annual event.
The legacy lives on
While there are no official peony farms in Faribault anymore, the Brand family legacy lives on in Faribault and beyond through others involved in operating nurseries and greenhouses today.
Mandy Bruder said the town is known for hosting Donahue’s Greenhouse, "one of the largest clematis producers in the nation."
Bruder is one of third-generation family operators of Donahue's Greenhouse. She does a handful of roles depending on the time of the season.
Donahue’s Greenhouse grows 120 varieties of clematis. Bruder said they ship the perennial vines all over the country and offer "one of the widest selections in the retail store each spring."
Customers, Bruder said, have enjoyed the quality and selection within their hometown for 50 years and counting. Her family and employees are honored to continue the flower tradition.
"We appreciate the old touch of peonies and look forward to continuing to build on that tradition with our beautiful clematis for many years to come," Bruder said.
Bruce and Dawn Rohl have been growing and sharing their peonies with the public since 2007 on their farm, Aspelund Peony Gardens, 25 miles northeast of Faribault
An article published in the Kenyon Leader on June 25, 2014 stated there was a time Bruce wouldn't have even considered growing peony plants. He was never interested in the variety of peonies that flop over onto the grass after growing its blooms.
His father showed him a sturdy Japanese variety that stood up to gravity, and brought him to Bob Tischler's farm in 1996. The Rohls purchased 13 plants that day.
They now have over 3,500 peony plants. They carry a variety of peonies from single, Japanese, semi-double and double peonies suited for growing in zones three through six. Dawn estimated they have about 150 varieties in their yard, with 40 of them for sale.
A nostalgic flower
Many Faribault natives have fond memories of the Brand's Peony Farm. And some still proudly grow the original peonies in their yards today.
Patricia Niles and her family lived on Brand Avenue, (12th Avenue at that time) for 58 years. She was neighbors with the Brand family and the fields of peonies they grew.
One of many interactions with the Brand family included Niles picking up the mail from the office for Mrs. Brand when she was unable to get it herself. Niles was thrilled to be able to walk through the flowers and enjoy the fragrance of the peonies on her way.
Niles remembered the men working in the fields always being friendly and waving when they saw her.
Kathy Parker White's memories made at the Brand Peony Farm included running through all the rows as a young child and picking out what she thought were the prettiest peonies.
The farm's closure was a sad loss for the community, Parker White said.
"I find the older I get the more I miss those nostalgic places I once enjoyed while growing up," she said.
Joyce Studnicka, who still lives in Faribault today, said her father worked at the Brand Peony Farm from the 1930s to early 1960s.
"I still have the original peonies that my dad planted in the house I grew up in and now I have them at my current house," Studnicka said. "Still as beautiful as they were when I was a little girl!"
Cynthia Lopez also has some of the original peonies in her yard. Lopez recalled her mother taking her and her siblings to the farm to pick out plants.
"We moved and some moved with us, too," Lopez said. "Wonderful memories."