A woman who was accused of fleeing police after cashing and attempting to cash stolen checks in Rice County pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor and was sentenced this week to time served, probation and restitution.
Deborah Darlene Grant, 55, of Rochester, formerly of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, pleaded guilty in Rice County District Court to identity theft. Felony charges of theft by check, fleeing police and drug possession were dismissed.
Last October Grant cashed a stolen check for $2,300 at a Northfield credit union and another for $2,500 at a Faribault credit union, the charges said.
Police were called again when Grant returned to the Northfield credit union and tried to cash a third check for $2,500.
A Northfield police sergeant tried to stop Grant as she drove away from the bank, but she fled going over 100 mph on Highway 3, the charges said.
Faribault police officers got Grant to stop and arrested her. Two checks, a pipe with methamphetamine and a wig reportedly were found in the car, which had license plates that were not the ones registered to the vehicle.
One of the owners of the checks that were cashed and the ones found in the car said his wife’s purse with a checkbook had been stolen from her vehicle a few days prior.
Grant spent 102 days in jail after her arrest. She was sentenced Tuesday to time served and two years probation. She also was ordered to pay $4,800 restitution to the credit union and nearly $1,000 to the owner of the purse and the checks.
Grant had already been ordered to pay restitution and spend three years on probation in a similar case in Steele County.
The day after her arrest in Faribault, a credit union employee in Owatonna reported Grant had also come there the day prior and made fraudulent withdrawals. The employee said Grant had a real customer’s ID and bank card and cashed a check matching the ones cashed in Faribault and Northfield, and made an additional $2,500 withdrawal from the customer’s account.
The Owatonna customer reported that her purse had been stolen a few weeks prior.
Grant pleaded guilty in February to felony identity theft in Steele County. She was sentenced to time already served, probation and restitution in April.
Both sentences included additional stayed jail or prison time, meaning she could be ordered to spend more time behind bars if she violates probation or does not make restitution payments.
