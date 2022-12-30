Many Faribault residents have reported missed mail deliveries and pickups in recent weeks, for up to several days at a time. A U.S. Postal Service spokesperson acknowledges there is an issue and says USPS is “taking steps to address the concerns.”


Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments