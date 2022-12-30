Many Faribault residents have reported missed mail deliveries and pickups in recent weeks, for up to several days at a time. A U.S. Postal Service spokesperson acknowledges there is an issue and says USPS is “taking steps to address the concerns.”
A note taped up at the Faribault post office says the local office has been experiencing a “record high for package volume.” The 25 local carriers have been working 12-hour days, six days a week, the letter states.
But illness, weather and vehicles out for repair have hampered their efforts, according to the note. Managers have gone out to help deliver, and that is why some phone calls are going unanswered, it states.
Faribault Daily News staff received several calls from area residents wondering about missing mail. Locals also have been posting about it on social media. That prompted the Daily News to ask readers on its Facebook page if they have been impacted.
Kelly Schroder Tutak was among several respondents who said they’ve missed a couple of delivery days.
“Although it would have been nice to have a more public announcement regarding delays, I know they are doing their best and deserve a little grace from us,” she wrote.
Kristin Matson said her mail is coming regularly in Morristown, but her parents in Northfield have “gone weeks at a time without mail.” She said she heard a carrier had been tossing mail in the trash. Some of the mail her parents were expecting was never received.
Travis Kath said he has consistently been getting mail five out of six days. “Our Faribault office is slammed and short staffed, so we have learned to just roll with it,” he wrote.
In a statement, USPS spokesperson Desai Abdul-Razzaaq said the agency appreciates people’s patience.
“Local management in Faribault are aware of delivery issues and taking steps to address the concerns,” he said. “We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and are proud of the efforts of postal employees as they define essential public service every day.”
Abdul-Razzaaq said customers who are having concerns can contact their local post office, go to: usps.force.com/emailus/s/ or send a tweet to @USPSHelp.
Most commenters on the Daily News Facebook page were forgiving of the service interruptions.
“They are doing the best that they can, considering weather, illnesses and staff shortages, and the amount of daylight,” wrote Jim-Helen Munger. “Give them some slack.”
My carrier is wonderful and I am so grateful for the many, many hardworking people who deliver our mail; especially this time of year,” wrote Susan Erickson.
Jennifer Shepherd said she leaves snacks and a drink for her hard-working mail carrier.
“It can be frustrating not getting something on time,” she wrote. “But maybe not everyone knows that your mail carrier is working before the sun wakes up, and well after the sun goes to bed. We may have stuff late, but it will get to us when it gets to us.”
Some commenters blamed Postmaster General Louis Dejoy, a businessman appointed in 2020, who did not have any prior experience in the USPS.
“It’s been hit and miss all month, but I don’t get upset,” wrote Martha Brown. “They are overworked and have a lousy CEO who’s trying to destroy the USPS. I’m grateful for it whenever it comes.”
Angle Dangle blamed Amazon and other delivery companies that are using the postal service instead of making their own deliveries.
“I do believe it is quite unfair with the popularity of Amazon and the influx of packages bombarding the post office,” she wrote.
Dangle said she has worried about not promptly receiving bills, but she doesn’t blame carriers.
“My mail carrier Joel is fantastic and I feel for him and his coworkers,” she wrote.