The Faribault Police Department and the Faribault Rotary Club want to start a new outreach program — a “community oriented policing house.”
They’d replicate a handful of such houses located across the country that bring police and community partners together to offer resources ranging from homework help to free winter gear.
The idea is still in its infancy, but Police Chief John Sherwin and Sgt. Brandon Gliem presented the concept to the Faribault City Council at a workshop Tuesday evening. Councilors were supportive of the idea, giving the FPD and Rotary Club the green light to continue exploring the feasibility of bringing a “COP house” to Faribault.
“It’s community oriented policing on the grassroots level,” Sherwin told the councilors.
COP houses are actual houses converted into community resource centers that are typically located in “neighborhoods that are under-served by resources and where there are problems with criminal activity,” Sherwin said.
“We’re not looking to set up another police precinct,” Gliem said. “The idea is not that you would go to a house like this to report a crime. The idea is that you bring services to people who don’t have services.”
The idea started in Wisconsin in the 1990s. St. Cloud opened the only COP house in Minnesota in 2017 with support from its Rotary Club. Federal funding was awarded last year to help start a second COP house in St. Cloud.
No prospective site has yet been decided in Faribault, nor have funding sources been determined.
Laura Bock, president-elect of the Faribault Rotary Club, said her organization has formed an “exploratory committee” to consider providing funding and other support for a Faribault COP house.
Police Department and Rotary members plan to go visit St. Cloud’s COP house next month.
COP houses are staffed at designated hours by police officers, by partnering nonprofit organizations, or both. Sherwin said he believed he could incorporate house hours into officers existing schedules without adding any additional payroll expenses.
In addition to connecting people with resources, the police chief and sergeant said COP houses aim to build positive relationships between police and community members. That might include not just educational events or resource offerings, but fun activities that grow relationships and keep youths occupied and out of trouble.
While the most frequent visitors to the house would likely be teens and preteens, Sherwin said it could also hold events for adults and families. In St. Cloud recent programs include a book club, hockey games, a self-defense class and winter clothing and school supplies distributions.
“Each community customizes (their COP house) to the needs of their community,” Sherwin said. “If this project moves forward, we can define what it looks like in our community, with input from the City Council and community groups.”