The Faribault Police Department and the Faribault Rotary Club want to start a new outreach program — a “community oriented policing house.”


St. Cloud COP house.jpeg

St. Cloud school resource officer Jason Larson reads with a youth during a book club last week at the St. Cloud COP House. (Photo courtesy of St. Cloud Police Department/COP House)

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments