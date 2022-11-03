Powdered fentanyl, methamphetamine and a large amount of cash were seized following a traffic stop in Faribault early Wednesday morning, police say. Two men are in jail pending charges.
A Faribault police officer stopped a vehicle at about 3:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Seventh St. NW. Driver Jose Guadalupe Rios, 39, did not have a license and was wanted on warrant, according to a news release from the Faribault Police Department.
Gilberto Martinez, 24, was a passenger in the vehicle.
"Reasonable suspicion was developed to conduct a K9 sniff of the vehicle," the press release states. Faribault PD K9 “Thor” responded and alerted for the presence of drugs.
Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found several baggies with nearly 25 grams of powder fentanyl and nearly 14 grams of methamphetamine. They also found and seized over $32,000.
Rios and Martinez are in the Rice County jail awaiting drug sales and possession charges.
The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force assisted the Faribault Police Department and is continuing to investigate this case.
“Traffic stops like this demonstrate our officer’s commitment to keeping the community safe from illegal drug trafficking, sales, overdoses, and the resulting social harm caused by such activity,” Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin said in the release.
