Authorities are searching the Mississippi River and a park near St. Cloud for a missing Northfield 6-year-old. The mother of Elle Ragin visited the park twice before she died by suicide and left a note saying the girl is dead.
“We are still extremely hopeful. But based on the information and the evidence that we have at this time, we are concerned that we may not be able to find Elle alive,” Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott said at a press conference Tuesday.
Lisa Wade, 39, was found dead in her home on Maple Brook Court in Northfield Saturday morning after a relative requested a welfare check. Police believe she died by suicide.
A note was found at the residence that stated: “Elle is dead. I love you all. I am so sorry sorry sorry sorry,” according to a search warrant application.
Blood and hair were found in a garbage can in the garage, the court document states. A cadaver dog was alerted to a scent in a vehicle in the garage, according to the warrant application that sought and received a judge’s permission to review Wade’s cellphone records.
Elliott said Tuesday those records showed Wade was at Mississippi River County Park in Stearns County on June 21. The cellphone was shut off in the area of the park and was not turned back on.
Two days later, a Stearns County deputy encountered Wade alone near her vehicle at the park. Wade said she lost her keys and phone while hiking. The deputy helped her arrange for her vehicle to be towed.
Wade’s purse, which contained her keys, has since been recovered from the river. Elle’s cellphone was found on land in the park, Elliott said.
Family members spoke to Wade after June 23 and described her as distraught, Elliott said. Investigators have located video of Wade alone in public between June 23 and July 2. Elle was last seen on June 19.
”We’re going to continue a very diligent investigation, especially around that park area,” Elliott said.
The search is concentrated on the Stearns County Park and in the Mississippi River, but Elliott said investigators continue to explore other leads as well. Authorities already have investigated “hundreds” of leads, Elliott said.
A number of law enforcement agencies have been involved in the investigation, including the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI. The search has included K-9 units, drones, dive teams and underwater search drones.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477.
“This is an open and active investigation,” Elliott said.