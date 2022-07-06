Drivers who get pulled over with a broken vehicle light in Faribault may now receive some help getting it fixed.
The Faribault Police Department and three Faribault repair shops have partnered with a nonprofit that funds free vehicle light repairs.
Police officers now have vouchers they can give out when they stop someone with an inoperable light, Police Chief John Sherwin told the Faribault City Council at a Tuesday night work session.
“This is a program that really is designed to turn that traffic stop from a negative into a positive,” Sherwin said.
A Minneapolis nonprofit called MicroGrants funds the Lights On! program. There is no cost to the city, Sherwin said. The nonprofit reimburses partnering auto shops for the repairs, up to $250.
Faribault joins Northfield as the first participants in the region. Sherwin said his department joined in “response to the economic pain that a lot of drivers in our community feel now.”
Nathan Morris, auto service manager for the Community Co-Op Faribault, said light repairs can cost a few hundred dollars depending on the type of light and how difficult it is to access.
The co-op is among three Faribault shops that have signed on to accept vouchers, along with Glenn’s Towing and Faribault Tire and Auto.
There is a fairly simple process for service centers to submit for reimbursement, Morris said. He has not yet received any vouchers since the program launched on July 1. Voucher participants need not be co-op members to go to the co-op’s service center.
Councilors stated support for the new program, but Councilor Royal Ross expressed concern it might lead officers to pull over more people.
Sherwin said Lights On! Won’t change officers’ behavior beyond sometimes giving out a voucher. Officers still will stop traffic law violators, as they normally would, he said. They typically give out warnings to people who have an inoperable light. But they still may give out tickets to drivers with multiple or repeat violations, the chief said.
It’s up to officers’ discretion when to give out vouchers, with the directive that they should go to people in financial need.
“This is a recognition that there are vehicles being driven on roadways in violation of equipment law, but oftentimes there’s a reason why it hasn’t been repaired,” Sherwin said. “This is an attempt to mitigate that for lower-income drivers, not to start a fishing expedition for something else.”
