Police say suspected bomb-making materials were found in the Faribault residence of a mentally ill teen.
Officers were called to a disturbance in the 500 block of First St. NW Friday, according to a news release from the Faribault Police Department. Officers determined that an 18-year-old man was having a mental health crisis.
While “deescalating and evaluating the situation, suspicious items were observed in plain view,” the news release states. The items reportedly included chemicals and materials believed to be used for the construction of explosive materials.
Officers exited the residence and secured the scene. Multiple agencies with experience dealing with explosives were called in to assist.
A search warrant was obtained and a number of unidentified chemicals were found and seized.
The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital and remained there on a mental health hold Monday. He has not been charged.
State and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are assisting the Faribault Police Department with an investigation.
“Officers and detectives did an excellent job of recognizing the potential hazards presented to them during this incident and summoning the necessary resources to Faribault,” Police Chief John Sherwin said in a statement.