A woman who caused a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in Rice County in 2020 has pleaded guilty to two felonies but likely won’t serve any jail time.
Kaytlen Paige Greenlee, 25, of Austin, collided with traffic stopped in a construction zone on the southbound freeway near Highway 19 west of Northfield on Sept. 25, 2020. Michael Rae Bendel-Stenzel, 55, of Edina, was killed and Greenlee and three others were injured.
On Wednesday, Greenlee pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation, both felonies. Several gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation were dismissed.
A plea deal calls for Greenlee to be sentenced to house arrest and no jail time. Rice County Attorney Brian Mortenson said the deal was reached with support from members of Bendel-Stenzel’s family.
“I think this is a just result for this case,” Mortensen said in court Wednesday.
Greenlee drove in a grossly negligent manner, the charges said. Despite multiple signs warning of traffic slow downs, the data module in Greenlee’s SUV showed she was going over 70 mph and did not brake before slamming into the back of Bendel-Stenzel’s vehicle.
Bendel-Stenzel, who was a pediatrician at Children’s Minnesota, was driving the Mini Cooper that Greenlee struck with her Chevy Trailblazer. He died at the scene.
Two family members, both passengers in the Mini Cooper, were airlifted to a hospital — one had significant injuries and needed heart surgery.
Greenlee and her passenger were taken to the Faribault hospital with non-serious injuries.
The crash started a chain reaction in which the Mini Cooper struck the vehicle in front of it, which struck a fourth vehicle. The occupants of the other two vehicles did not need medical treatment.
Mortenson noted that Greenlee was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was not distracted by a cellphone — the two factors that mostly commonly lead to criminal vehicular homicide or criminal vehicular operation charges. He also noted that she cooperated with law enforcement, and she does not have any criminal history.
“This is a horrible case, and the facts and circumstances surrounding it are anything but ideal,” Mortenson said. “This resolution was made with the advice and consent with the victims of this case.”
Members of the Bendel-Stenzel’s family issued a statement that was relayed through the Rice County Attorney’s Office:
"The family continues to grieve the loss of Dr. Bendel-Stenzel, and it has been a tremendous loss to the family, but they do not see the need to ruin the defendant's life as well. It was a tragic mistake on her part, but we support the county attorney's work on the plea agreement in the case."
The plea agreement proposes Greenlee spend 30 days a year on electronic home monitoring for up to five years, along with probation and potentially restitution.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson indicated Wednesday he was agreeable to the proposed sentence. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for July 21.