A revised rendering of the Farmer Seed and Nursery redevelopment from Fourth Street NW, with the storage facility at left and apartment building at right. (Graphic from Faribault City Council agenda materials)
The Faribault City Council has signed off on changes to two previously approved developments. Housing is being removed from the plans for a drug and alcohol treatment center, and the placement of buildings on the Cardinal Lane site are moving. Exterior doors are being added to many of the storage units to be built at the former Farmer Seed and Nursery site.
The conditional use permit amendment to the Midwest Recovery plans was approved Tuesday evening.
The company has treatment centers in four cities, including in Faribault. This fall, the council approved plans for a larger Faribault facility to be built in two phases on a 3-acre site next to I-35 and Greater Minnesota Gas.
The revised plans remove the second story from the first building to be constructed, Community and Economic Development Director David Wanberg told the council. The second floor was going to house a 24-bed men’s supervised living facility. But the company has now decided not to offer that.
The first building will now be about 11,000 square feet and will house outpatient drug and alcohol treatment and mental health therapy programs. Construction is planned to begin in the spring, with a target opening date of January 2024.
A second 21,000-square-foot building is planned with no defined timeline. It is proposed to have a 32-bed in-patient treatment center for men, a 15-bed detox facility for men and women, and a urinalysis lab.
The location of the buildings on the property has been flipped from the original plans.
The Planning Commission held a public hearing that received no objections to the changes, according to Wanberg, before unanimously recommending approval.
The council also decided Tuesday that a change to the Farmer Seed and Nursery redevelopment plans is not substantial enough to require a formal amendment process to its planned unit development.
The developer now is planning to include a number of exterior garage-style doors to access units on the south and west side of the storage building, as well as a few on the north side.
Councilor Sara Caron, who has opposed the development from its start, was not a fan of the doors.
“Garage doors on Fourth Street just doesn’t seem very appealing to me,” she said. “They’re not the prettiest things to look at.”
There also was discussion about whether unit renters parking in front of their doors would impede traffic on the site, which will also include an apartment building. After reviewing the site layout and considering how rarely storage renters tend to visit their units, they decided traffic congestion would not be a problem.