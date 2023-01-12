The Faribault City Council has signed off on changes to two previously approved developments. Housing is being removed from the plans for a drug and alcohol treatment center, and the placement of buildings on the Cardinal Lane site are moving. Exterior doors are being added to many of the storage units to be built at the former Farmer Seed and Nursery site.


Screen Shot 2023-01-10 at 6.30.51 PM.png

A revised rendering of the first planned Midwest Recovery building. (Graphic from Faribault City Council agenda materials)
Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 10.16.24 AM.png

A revised rendering of the Farmer Seed and Nursery redevelopment from Fourth Street NW, with the storage facility at left and apartment building at right. (Graphic from Faribault City Council agenda materials)

