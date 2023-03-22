City and county officials and the public got an early look Tuesday at emerging plans for a freeway interchange just north of Faribault. Elected officials preferred the option of building the new access to I-35 where County Road 9 currently passes over the freeway.
After an open house for the public, the Faribault City Council and Rice County Board of Commissioners met for a joint workshop meeting that started with an update from the consulting firm doing a feasibility study.
Funding sources to move the long-talked-about project past the planning stage have not yet been identified.
The state Legislature provided $500,000 for the study being conducted by Bolton and Menk.
“Ultimately the interchange is meant to help the area grow — make it more attractive for industrial development on the north end,” Chris Chromy from Bolton and Menk said Tuesday.
The study started by examining development and traffic projections and other data, according to Beth Engum from Bolton and Menk. More recently they've begun identifying interchange location and design options.
“At the end of this year we’ll have a grouping of concepts together, we’ll have a footprint identified, hopefully have it preserved and have a funding plan in place,” Chromy said.
They have identified 12 preliminary options for interchange locations and ramp configurations. Three locations have been identified: converting County Road 9’s present crossing over I-35 into an interchange, curving County 9 a little farther south, or adding an entirely new interchange somewhere south of County Road 9 that connects with a currently lesser-used local road.
The latter two options to move to the south would “lessen the impact” on the rural residential properties just north of County Road 9. An interchange south of County Road 9 could also be less costly, Chromy said.
But those options were not favored by at least several of the elected officials in attendance who stated a preference for the most direct connection with the current County Road 9 possible.
“We’re just building more roads. That makes no sense to me,” Councilor Tom Spooner said.
“By adding another set of turns in there you're losing efficiency for the truck drivers,” said Mayor Kevin Voracek. “And that’s one of the main reasons for this whole interchange is the truck traffic.”
“I agree that connectivity of Highway 9 in an east-west direction is a big impetus for this project,” said Commissioner Steve Underdahl. “And the more we deviate from it the less likely it is that it is going to work efficiently.”
While planning is in full swing, it will still be many years before the interchange may come to fruition.
“To get this to the final stage will take quite an effort by the city and county lobbying for dollars at the state and federal level,” Chromy said.
The consultant said now is an opportune time to seek funding due to an extraordinary amount of federal funds designated for infrastructure projects.
But even if funding is quickly acquired, Chromy said construction would “still likely about 10 years out” due to many other hoops to jump through.
Some of the more seasoned public officials joked they may be dead before the interchange arrives, but they called the planning work happening now an important first step.
“I think we all understand this is a long process and there’s going to have to be more players to come to the table,” Underdahl said.