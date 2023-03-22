City and county officials and the public got an early look Tuesday at emerging plans for a freeway interchange just north of Faribault. Elected officials preferred the option of building the new access to I-35 where County Road 9 currently passes over the freeway.

County Road 9/I-35 (copy)

County Road 9 crosses over Interstate 35 just north of Faribault. Plans are moving forward to add an interchange here or near here. (File photo/southernminn.com)


Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments