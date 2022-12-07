Park open house

Community members were invited to see and provide feedback on plans for a new downtown park during an open house held Tuesday evening at Buckham West. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

A splash pad, skating track, multi-use building and other amenities proposed for a new park in downtown Faribault would cost $6.8 million to $9.2 million, city leaders learned Tuesday.


This early design graphic shows the layout of the proposed park, with a skating loop to the north, a multi-use building in the middle serving the skaters and users of a splash pad located south of the building. The area closest to the viaduct will be open space. (Graphic by Kimley-Horn)

