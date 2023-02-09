A downtown park with a skating track, splash pad and multi-use building would cost about $8 million, according to the latest cost estimate.


The refined plans have only minor changes from this early design graphic design released in January. (Graphic by Kimley-Horn)
This schematic shows the park's multi-use building, which will include a public gathering space, warming house, concessions and skate rentals, and two sets of restrooms. It also will house the mechanical equipment needed for the skating loop and splash pad. (Graphic from Kimley Horn)

