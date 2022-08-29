Second Minnesota Battery of Light Artillery Reenactors members fire a cannon at the 30th annual Shooters Roundup Saturday in Morristown. The reenactors demonstrated the cannon's power after giving presentations throughout the day about how they were used on Civil War battlefields. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Actors stage a showing of the "Old West Melodrama" at the Shooters Roundup. The roundup ran Saturday and Sunday for the 30th year at Ahlman's in Morristown. Rain might have reduced attendance Saturday and Sunday mornings, but there was a sizable crowd Saturday afternoon. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Aaron Gould shoots a rifle from behind his head at a target during a performance with his brother, Steve Gould. The Gould Brothers trick-shooting show was among a few new acts at this year's Shooters Roundup. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Steve Wuger of the Faribault Archery Club teaches Lila Klunder, 9, of Fairmont, how to shoot a bow and arrow Saturday. The Archery Club was among many organizations and companies that had a booth at Shooters Roundup, many with hands-on activities. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Reenactors give a presentation Saturday afternoon about the weapons and other equipment used during WWII. It was one of several weapons-themed talks and shows available to Shooters Roundup spectators. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.