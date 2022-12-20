Jefferson games.jpg

Lanette Child and Nada race to scoop snowballs (cotton balls) into a bowl during one of the Minute to Win It inspired games at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Teachers and other staff joined students for some silly contests at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday.


Jefferson games - superintendent.jpg

Superintendent Jamie Bente was a special guest competitor, racing against Principal Nick Jurrens and a few others to get a cookie from his forehead to his mouth without using his hands. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Jefferson games principal.jpg

Principal Nick Jurrens attempts to maneuver a cookie into his mouth without using his hands.  (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Jefferson games cheering.jpg

Students cheer on their favorite Minute to Win It competitor. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Jefferson games 2.jpg

Nasra and Dan Sefkow race to move as many snowballs as they can from one bowl to another with a spoon in their mouth. Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

