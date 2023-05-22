Car Cruise Night 2.jpg

As the sun sets on Faribault’s historic downtown district, the attendees of Faribault’s first Car Cruise Night of the year begin to dwindle. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Car Cruise Night 1.jpg

The Fleck’s Beer delivery truck sits downtown with hot rods of the ‘50s for the first Faribault Car Cruise Night of the season. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Alexander Faribault House 3.jpg

Rice County Historical Society President Charlotte Johnson holds a mattress open, revealing a straw mattress in a room at the Alexander Faribault House on Friday afternoon. The mattress is held up by tightly tied ropes, which is where the phrase “sleep tight” comes from, she and visitors noted. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


Alexander Faribault House 2.jpg

Alexander Faribault shared this bathtub with his wife, Mary Elizabeth Faribault, and 10 children, according to Rice County Historical Society President Charlotte Johnson. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Alexander Faribault House 1.jpg

Brian Skluzacek and Levi Skluzacek, 15, of Faribault, listen to the history of the Alexander Faribault House, as told by Rice County Historical Society Secretary Pauline Schreiber on Friday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129.

