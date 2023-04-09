Elsie Quam, 4, left, and Charlotte VanDyke, 4, empty the eggs they collected at Shattuck-St. Mary's. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Plastic eggs filled with candy await collection before the start of the 20th annual community egg hunt at Shattuck-St. Mary's School Saturday morning. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Children ages 3 and 4 dash for eggs. There were four hunts for different age groups spread across the SSM campus Saturday morning. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Maddex, 2, plays with an egg he collected. He attended the hunt with family members, including big brother Mac, 5. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Around 14,000 eggs were collected in minutes. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Easer bunnies handed out treats and posed for photos. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
