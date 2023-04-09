Egg hunt 4.jpg

Plastic eggs filled with candy await collection before the start of the 20th annual community egg hunt at Shattuck-St. Mary's School Saturday morning. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Egg hunt 2.jpg

Children ages 3 and 4 dash for eggs. There were four hunts for different age groups spread across the SSM campus Saturday morning. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Egg hunt 5.jpg

Around 14,000 eggs were collected in minutes. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)


Egg hunt 1.jpg

Elsie Quam, 4, left, and Charlotte VanDyke, 4, empty the eggs they collected at  Shattuck-St. Mary's. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Egg hunt 3.jpg

Maddex, 2, plays with an egg he collected. He attended the hunt with family members, including big brother Mac, 5. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Egg hunt 6.jpg

Easer bunnies handed out treats and posed for photos. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Recommended for you

Load comments