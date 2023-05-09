There are only 12 PetSmart stores like the one in Faribault. It's what Assistant Store Leader Rich Krannich called a "micro-store."
"About 10 to 12 years ago, the company started opening up some smaller stores that are about half the retail size as our as our bigger stores," he said. "Sometimes we're in outlying markets, like Faribault. And sometimes they help fill a niche in between bigger stores and some suburbs and things like that. There's only 12 of us … out of over 1,600 stores."
On Saturday, the Faribault store is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. There'll be a hotdog stand, a kitten adoption event, a vaccination clinic, gift bags and a raffle.
Over the past decade in Faribault, PetSmart has facilitated more than 1,500 adoptions. The adoptions are through local rescues Rescue 55021 and Furball Farms Pet Sanctuary. The store donate merchandise to the organizations about once a month.
The local rescues are able to keep some cats in the adoption center at PetSmart. However, other than fish, the store doesn't actually sell any animals.
"The main goal of opening up the micro-stores is just to see if they could run the stores just having the merchandise available for all of the animals versus actually having the animals in our store," Store Leader Wes Vennink said.
In addition to saving space, it saves worker time not having to care for the animals. That time can instead focus on customer service, the store leaders said.
"We're also on first-name basis with a lot of our customers too," Krannich said. "Being a national retailer, now that's something that I'm really proud of — being able to do that in our community here."
Rescues aren't the only local establishments with which Vennink said they have a good relationship.
"If you look at the Faribault Animal Center, they've been around (for longer than us)," he said. "But even with us coming into town, they've still been able to keep their business going. There's plenty of times that we will recommend people over to their location because somebody will come in for (something) we don't carry, and we know they carry it over there.
"So we definitely don't have that attitude of 'Oh, we're not going to recommend them to somebody over there just because they're our competition.' I don't really feel like we think of them as a competition from that aspect. We utilize them almost as another option for our customers if they need them."
Krannich added that he also regularly refers people over to Happy Tails in Medford and Paddington's Feed and Seed in Faribault.
The store was part of the Faribault Pet Parade last year and tries to be involved with local charities, the store leaders said. When the White Sands Dog Park was being built, the local PetSmart chipped in. The store's owners talked with corporate and paid for the blue gazebo at the park.
There are benefits to being a corporate retailer, and Vennink said there's "room for both" kinds of pet stores. Especially in the wintertime, being able to stay open was a big help to customers, said Krannich.
Vennink gave his opinion on why people should care about the Faribault PetSmart's 10-year anniversary.
"We are that small-town little PetSmart store," he said. "We aren't maybe the big retailer version of it. We try to be what we can be to each of those customers on a personal basis versus just a number. I think some of the bigger retailers in our area … customers are just a number to them. We try to make a legitimate relationship that we're building with those customers."
He finished by saying he doesn't feel like the anniversary event is a celebration of PetSmart, necessarily.
"We're just having a celebration to say 'Thank you' to the community for continuing to shop with us over the last 10 years," he said. "So a lot of retailers closed during COVID. It closed a lot of locations and is still closing a lot of locations. Our customers have just been loyal to us over that last 10 years. So we just want to do it as an appreciation-type thing to say, 'Hey, thanks for coming in and keeping us here for the last 10 years."