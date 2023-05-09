There are only 12 PetSmart stores like the one in Faribault. It's what Assistant Store Leader Rich Krannich called a "micro-store."

petsmart 5.jpg

Tom Hoban, of Faribault, picks up his online order from the cashier counter at PetSmart in Faribault on Monday evening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


petsmart 7.jpg

The PetSmart groomer's stations are personalized by their on-staff groomers. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
petsmart 6.jpg

The industrial doggie bathtub in the PetSmart Grooming Salon in Faribault runs seven days a week. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
petsmart 1.jpg

Assistant Store Leader Rich Krannich, of Faribault, asks retail associate Natalie Jaeger, also of Faribault, a question as she finishes cleaning the fish tanks on Monday evening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
petsmart 3.jpg

Jelly Bean (left) and Taffy are adoptable cats from Rescue 55021. They are staying at PetSmart, which has a good relationship with local shelters. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
petsmart 4.jpg

Chelsea (right) sits next to Taffy in the small adoption section of the PetSmart store in Faribault. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
petsmart 2.jpg

The PetSmart in Faribault is celebrating a decade of being part of the community. The store is smaller than most PetSmarts. It was part of an experimental campaign to try out a smaller setting. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments