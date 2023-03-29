The CEO of Forest to Fork wants to bring his new method for growing mushrooms indoors to Faribault — and create nearly 100 new jobs.
But Dana Anderson says his plan to start the largest mushroom growing operation of its kind in the Midwest is not financially feasible without some state help.
The Faribault City Council on Tuesday approved two measures to aid the company’s quest for state financing. Neither action came at any cost to the city.
Anderson wants to lease 60,000 square feet of space in the former Faribault Foods warehouse at Second Avenue and 14th Street. A number of local investors recently bought the 250,000-square-foot building and are leasing out spaces to various businesses for light manufacturing, storage and distribution operations.
Anderson has ties to Faribault through his past venture: Living Greens Farm, which produces salads and herbs that are grown inside a Faribault facility through aeroponics. Anderson said he’s still part owner in that business, but his new focus is on mushrooms.
At a pilot facility in Minneapolis, Forest to Fork is growing a number of varieties of mushrooms. Many of them, like chanterelle and porcini, are not commonly found in grocery stores.
Anderson told the council Tuesday his company has developed “globally significant technology.”
“Mushrooms are a $2 billion industry that has not seen any innovation,” he said. “We’ve developed technology that reduces labor by about 50% and it doesn’t increase the capital expenditures.”
The company plans to employ 98 workers, with an average wage of nearly $25, according to a city document.
“This is a significant and beneficial project,” Community and Economic Development Director David Wanberg told the council. “But there is a financial gap that must be filled to bring this project to fruition.”
Councilors agreed to Wanberg’s proposal for the city to apply on the company’s behalf for a $300,000 forgivable loan from the Minnesota Investment Fund. Counselors also approved a resolution of support for the company’s application for a $175,000 grant from the Minnesota Job Creation Fund.
Councilor Tom Spooner sought verification and Wanberg confirmed that neither measure puts the city at any financial liability.
Anderson told the Daily News after the meeting he hopes to have the operation up and running in mid-summer.
Other action
The council on Tuesday also approved measures for outdoor improvements to two existing businesses.
The owner of the 3-Ten Event Center is planning to convert a portion of a little-used public back alley into a patio for its customers. The patio will be enclosed with a fence and will be accessible typically only from inside the event venue. Gates will allow city workers to still access the patio if needed. The conditional use permit limits the hours the patio can be occupied to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Reliance Bank is meanwhile planning to expand its parking lot. The work will extend the lot to the southwest and will include an additional access point on 30th Street NW.