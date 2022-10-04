A pedestrian was critically injured after he was hit by an SUV Monday night. The driver who struck the Faribault man and a witness said the man ran out into traffic.
James Brandenburg, 59, was struck at around 8 p.m. on Lyndale Avenue N. at Fourth Street NW, between Taco John's and Arby's.
Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin said Brandenburg was in critical condition and airlifted to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. His current condition is unclear.
Nicole Huntsman, 50, of Owatonna, was driving northbound on Lyndale Avenue when Brandenburg ran in front of her vehicle, according to Sherwin. Huntsman said she didn't have time to stop. The speed limit is 45 mph.
According to Sherwin, Huntsman's story matched that of a witness, who said Brandenburg was standing on the side of the road and suddenly dashed into traffic. He was running west, heading across the divided highway, when he was hit.
The responding officers noticed that Brandenburg smelled of alcohol and had empty alcohol bottles in his possession. Sherwin said alcohol, "could've been a factor, but it would be speculation to say for sure."
