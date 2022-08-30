Four arts organizations have come together to host panels of writers, filmmakers and many other types of artists.
The first of four free panel discussions is Thursday evening at the Northfield Arts Guild.
Jennie Autonoe, the Guild’s education and outreach manager, said she decided it was time to get back to hosting educational and networking events for artists.
Autonoe reached out to Julie Fakler at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault interested in partnering to make the opportunities more regional.
The reach grew even wider when the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council signed on to sponsor the forums. The council serves 11 counties across the region, so the forums were expanded to include two more of those counties.
In addition to Northfield this week and Faribault in May, forums will be held in Lanesboro in November and in Red Wing in February.
The target audience for the forums are any creative person looking for help on how to get their work out into the community, the local organizers said.
“It’s not just for visual artists,” Fakler said.
Each panel will have a theme, starting this week with “Getting your artwork out into the public.” The panels will be followed by time for the audience to ask questions.
They’re working to bring a wide variety of artists to the panels to share their experiences and advice, Autonoe said.
The first panelists are Rev. Kristine Holmgren, Heather Lawrenz, Cecilia Cornejo and Jessica Prill.
Holmgren is a pastor turned playwright who teaches at the Northfield Arts Guild.
Lawrenz is a jewelry-maker and program director at Red Wing Arts.
Cornejo is a Chilean-American documentary filmmaker, artist and educator based in Northfield.
Prill is a jewelry-maker and an owner of two businesses in downtown Faribault: the Fleur de Lis Gallery and Good Day Coffee.
Artists already booked for future panels range from a tattoo artist to a glass artist.
