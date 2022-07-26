Downtown redevelopment

A shopper departs the La Regia Grocery Monday. The store and adjacent buildings are among 13 that have been purchased for redevelopment. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

The sale of 13 mostly vacant buildings in downtown Faribault is complete. An investment group, with the aid of the Chamber of Commerce and an investment and property management company, plan to redevelop the historic buildings over the next several years.

A stretch of vacant buildings on Third Street NE are included in the redevelopment project. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
This building at 116 Central Ave., which was damaged by a fire, also is included in the redevelopment project.

