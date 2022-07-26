The sale of 13 mostly vacant buildings in downtown Faribault is complete. An investment group, with the aid of the Chamber of Commerce and an investment and property management company, plan to redevelop the historic buildings over the next several years.
The buildings, primarily in the 200 and 300 blocks of Central Avenue, hold the potential for 30,000 square feet of retail space and almost the same amount of space for upstairs apartments.
There is a three-year plan to fix up facades and begin leasing spaces, according to Nort Johnson, president and CEO of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce. Some buildings could be leased or sold sooner if the right opportunity presents itself, Johnson said.
“This will be a big opportunity for our community,” Johnson said. “We really feel this will increase the vibrancy of downtown.”
An investment group called the Faribault Industrial Corporation has purchased and will fund the rehabbing of the buildings. The nonprofit formed in the 1940s to help finance industrial developments in the city, including the Air Tech Park. More recently it has been giving loans to businesses for real estate and equipment, said Troy Zabinski, president of the Faribault Industrial Corporation.
Its leaders, with the endorsement of the Chamber of Commerce, agreed to add downtown revitalization to their efforts. Northfield based Rebound Partners also is assisting the effort.
Revitalizing downtown is among the Chamber’s top priorities, Johnson said. The downtown is seeing a number of vacancies and historic buildings falling into disrepair.
But investors are inspired by successful renovations such as Gather on Central, Zabinski said.
The Faribault Industrial Corporation hired the Chamber to help manage the project. The Chamber is receiving a fee for its service, but Johnson noted that no Chamber dollars are being invested into the project and no Chamber staff are individually investing.
The buildings were purchased from three prior owners, including John and Kara Sheesley, who were sued by the city for building code violations.
High construction costs and interest rates, and the state Legislature’s failure to renew state tax credits for historic building rehabilitation, prompted the partners to reconsider the project.
But Johnson said they decided: “If not us, who, and if not now, when?”
With unemployment at an all-time low, Zabinski said he’s confident in strong consumer spending moving ahead.
“Now is as good of a time as any,” said Zabinski, who is also an executive at Met-Con Companies.
The redevelopers have decided to entertain offers to sell off some of the buildings to fund rehab expenses.
And they’re breaking the project into two phases, starting with some essential exterior repairs and preparing applications for the state tax credit. Both Johnson and Zabinski said they are confident the credit, which got caught up in State Capitol gridlock, will be renewed next legislative session.
They also will be recruiting community member investors and working with prospective tenants. Multiple businesses and organizations have already expressed an interest in moving into the buildings, Johnson said.
Any interest in purchasing a building or from renters willing to do their own remodeling could speed up the timeline, Johnson said.
The tenants of the few buildings that are currently occupied won’t be asked to leave — at least not anytime soon, Johnson said. They include Mill Town Cycles and La Regia Grocery.
Community meetings are being planned for coming months, Johnson said, to share more information about the project and gather feedback.