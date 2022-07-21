A donation of land has expanded the Boyd Sartell Wildlife Management Area in Erin Township by 120 acres.
A small crowd of former land owners, neighbors and representatives from organizations that played a role in the project gathered Wednesday evening to celebrate the donation of land previously owned by Roger Stoick.
The area of land near Shields Lake includes grasslands, prairie and wetlands, forest and forest plantings, and woodlands, and is the headwaters of the Cannon River.
The Trust for Public Land purchased the land and then donated it to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The Trust for Public Land is a nonprofit organization that sets out to help create parks and protect land for people.
Land Protection Director with the Trust for Public Land Bob McGillivray was among the conservationists who commended Stoick for his commitment to care for the land. It was already in good shape when the Trust for Public Land purchased it, McGillivray said, which isn’t always the case.
McGillivray explained land donations involve a partnership of three organizations.
Trust for Public Land purchases the land with funding from the state Outdoor Heritage Fund, one of four funds created by the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.
Clean River Partners is more “boots on the ground” and handles community outreach. Great River Greening takes care of the restoration, as needed.
“When we find good land for habitat, we contact land owners and reach an agreement with them,” McGillivray said. “We then acquire the land, donate it to DNR, and then it’s up for public enjoyment.”
Clean River Partners focuses largely on water quality and soil conversation, according to Conservation Program Assistant Dane McKittrick. With the 120-acre property home to the headwaters for the Cannon River, he said it’s critical to conserve the land to keep the soil and nutrients on site.
The existing Boyd Sartell Wildlife Management Area includes nearly 1,000 acres in a mixture of marsh, small ponds, oak, maple, basswood and grass fields. The first tract of the unit was a donation fulfilling the wishes of its namesake.
Jeanine Vorland, area wildlife manager with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, explained the wildlife management area started with a 40-acre donation by Boyd Sartell’s widow.
“His dying wish was to have 40 acres in the middle of the swamp,” Vorland said.
The area is open to hikers and non-motorized vehicles.
“I guarantee if you pick a nice evening, you will see people coming to just take a breath, watch the ducks and enjoy the scenery,” Vorland said. “In the fall, this becomes an even more beautiful area. It plays an important role in connecting with nature.”
Brad Gordon, southern Minnesota program manager for Great River Greening, said his organization comes in for the later phases of a land donation project, typically after Trust for Public steps into the picture.
“We pick a site based on someone’s findings like Jeanine, where it could use some help,” Gordon said. “We talk to land owners in some cases to talk about the things they want to protect, and what they’ve envisioned.”
In the Cannon River Watershed area, which heads east through Faribault, Northfield and Red Wing before emptying in the Mississippi River, Gordon said there are 16 sites where Great River Greening is actively working — spanning 870 acres across the watershed.