A donation of land has expanded the Boyd Sartell Wildlife Management Area in Erin Township by 120 acres.

Land dedication.jpg

Attendees gather for the dedication of a 120-acre expansion of the Boyd Sartell Wildlife Management Area Wednesday (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Land dedication 3.jpg

A small crowd of former land owners, neighbors and representatives from organizations that played a role in the project gather along the southwest edge of the property for a dedication Wednesday. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Land dedication 2.jpg

A map shows where the main unit of the Boyd Sartell Wildlife Management Area in relation to the newly added area, tract 16. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Land dedication 1.jpg

The newly dedicated 120-acre area of land near Shield Lake includes grasslands, prairie and wetlands, forest and forest plantings, and woodlands. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

