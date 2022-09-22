A man shot himself in the shoulder while hitting his teenage drug dealer in the face with a sawed-off shotgun at a Faribault park, court documents say. The injured shooter then allegedly fired another shot at the teenager’s car and proceeded with his plan to rob the drug dealer.
So far, only a witness to the Saturday shooting has been charged with a crime. Dorian Steven Hutchens, 23, of New Richland, is charged with a felony for illegal possession of a different gun that wasn’t involved in the shooting.
Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin said additional charges are expected to be filed.
In the meantime, the charges against Hutchens and search warrant applications provide more details about what reportedly happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Teepee Tonka Park.
A 16-year old boy told police he was in his car in the park when a man he knows approached with a sawed-off shotgun. The boy said the man hit him in the face with the butt of the shotgun, according to a search warrant application. The gun reportedly went off and the round struck the man in the shoulder.
The boy said the man then turned the shotgun around and fired a shot into the car, behind the driver’s seat. The man then opened his door and took $120 from his pocket before leaving, the boy said.
Hutchens drove the suspect to the Faribault hospital, according to the court complaint filed against him.
The suspect reportedly stated, “I just wanted some weed, and I got shot over it.” He refused to say anything else to police.
Hutchens gave multiple accounts of what happened, the charges say. He initially claimed they were at the park to walk his dog. He later said they went to buy marijuana, and his friend was shot when the deal went sideways.
Hutchens reportedly eventually said the teenager had “shorted” his friend on a prior drug deal and the teen owed him money or drugs. He reportedly said his friend hit the teenager in the face, and the shotgun went off.
A shotgun was recovered from a wooded area at the park and bullet fragments were found in the teenager’s car, court documents confirm.
A handgun was found in the glovebox of the vehicle Hutchens drove to the hospital. The woman who owned the car said the gun belonged to Hutchens, and he hid it when police arrived at the hospital.
Hutchens was released from prison last month on burglary and drug crimes and is not allowed to have a gun.
After his arrest, Hutchens reportedly made a phone call from jail in which he said the man who was shot and another person had planned a robbery. Hutchens asked the person on the other end of the call to come get his cellphone, because it contained social media messages about the robbery. Police have obtained a warrant to search the phone for those messages.
