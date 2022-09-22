A man shot himself in the shoulder while hitting his teenage drug dealer in the face with a sawed-off shotgun at a Faribault park, court documents say. The injured shooter then allegedly fired another shot at the teenager’s car and proceeded with his plan to rob the drug dealer. 

Teepee Tonka Park.JPG

Teepee Tonka Park was the site of a shooting Saturday evening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Dorian Hutchens

Hutchens

