Historic downtown Faribault is “very active,” according to Supernatural Investigator of Minnesota Stephanie Langer. This weekend, MN ParaConnection, a collective of investigator groups, are focusing on an abandoned farm-turned-asylum near Faribault.
On Friday, the team will return to the site and are allowing 20 people to accompany them for $25. They are also hosting the Paranormal Expo at the Washington Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
According to Langer, there are only a handful of tickets left for their return trip to the remnants of a former state on Friday. But, even if they sell out, the Paranormal Expo will be open to anyone who pays $10 at the door, with kids 12 and under for $5.
During the expo, the four teams of investigators that make up MN ParaConnection are giving presentations. Caricature artists, tarot-card readings, psychics, reiki masters, Sasquatch hunters, UFO chasers and others will have booths set up at the event.
The first time Langer and a teammate, Jerry Ayres, visited the site with members of another group, they made some spine-chilling discoveries. As they emerged from one building to go to another, someone else wanted to join them.
“As we are walking out, you can hear our voices from inside a concrete building to how our voices sound on the outside,” said Ayres. “Then, this little girl spoke up out of nowhere and said, ‘What about me?’ That did it for us … We’ve investigated that place more than anything.”
Langer and Ayres each have several first-person accounts of their run-ins with the other side over the years. But Ayres said the most moving one happened fairly recently.
The night before George Donaldson, a founding member of Supernatural Investigators of Minnesota, died of cancer, Ayres said to him, “Remember, you’re still with SIM. Now, you just need to find us from the other side.”
Then, shortly after, Ayres was on the phone with Donaldson’s wife when something happened that brought them both to tears. Miles apart from each other, they each saw a large, black cricket sitting in front of them at the same time.
Ayres did what Ayres does: he investigated. Using Google, he discovered that the Native Americans believed that black crickets would appear to let you know the person who died made it, “across the river,” and were with their relatives.
According to Langer, Donaldson was the group’s biggest skeptic, always trying to poke holes in the team’s findings.
“He was so funny,” Ayres said. “I mean, we were in a house once, where they said the door kept opening up. (Donaldson) says, ‘You guys got a Phillips-head screwdriver?’ I’m sitting there going, ‘George, oh my God,’ as he starts taking apart their doorknob. Turns out, they had a faulty spring.”
Langer and Ayres aren’t mad at the naysayers, though. In fact, they welcome them and hope they come to see the evidence they’ve gathered throughout their years of investigations.
Faribault State Hospital
Those years of investigations have garnered lots of media attention. Their most notorious investigations happen at the Faribault State Hospital, to which they will return on Friday.
In 1890 the state purchased a 200-acre farm from George Gilmore to found a farm colony. The Barron Club, as it was named, was formed with the mission of forcing “feeble-minded” children to farm, according to the Minnesota Governor’s Council of Developmental Disabilities.
In 1955, the Barron Club was renamed to the Faribault State School and Hospital. It had multiple dormitories to house over 3,000 people with varying disabilities, who were forced to do, “industrial therapy,” or hard labor, for a number of industries and were paid, at most, $1 per month. The “patients” were held there involuntarily and over a thousand were sterilized, according to Council of Developmental Disabilities records.
In 1956, the Walcott Farm Colony, which was one of the many buildings in the Faribault State School and Hospital, was closed. In the 1960s, human rights groups and the Department of Public Welfare began to investigate the hospital.
The hospital was closed on July 1, 1998. Several thousand people are buried on the site.
Today, the empty halls still stand and hundreds of beds fill the rooms. Reports of ghost sightings and ghost-hunting expeditions take place in the ruins.