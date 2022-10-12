Supernatural Investigators of Minnesota (1).jpg

The teams that make up MN ParaConnection map out their journey before a prior visit to the abandoned Faribault State School and Hospital. From left, Kimberly, Russ, Jerry Ayres, Mark and Dorothy of MN ParaConnection. (Photo courtesy of Supernatural Investigators of Minnesota)
Supernatural Investigators of Minnesota (2).jpg

The Walcott Mills dormitory has become one of the favorite sites for the Supernatural Investigators of Minnesota. Among satanic symbols and children’s graves, the SIM team found old, porcelain dolls. (Photo courtesy of Supernatural Investigators of Minnesota)

Historic downtown Faribault is “very active,” according to Supernatural Investigator of Minnesota Stephanie Langer. This weekend, MN ParaConnection, a collective of investigator groups, are focusing on an abandoned farm-turned-asylum near Faribault.

Smudging ceremony 10-25

Jerry Ayres prepares to conduct a smudging ceremony to ward off negative energy for a group that went on a guided investigation of the old Walcott Farm south of Faribault in 2016. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Supernatural Investigators of Minnesota (3).jpg

MN ParaConnection is a collective of supernatural investigators across the state of Minnesota. From left to right, in the front row, is Dorothy and Kimberly of Coexisting Afterlife Team, Jerry Ayres of SIM and Stephanie Langer of SIM and SqatchHers, Mark of Search4Spirits, and in the back row is Russ (left) and Brandon (right) of Search4Spirits. (Photo courtesy of Supernatural Investigators of Minnesota)
Faribault State School and Hospital (1).png

The Faribault State School and Hospital went by many names over the years it was in operation. Now, the Supernatural Investigators of Minnesota are inviting people to go a tour through the abandoned halls in search of the spirits. (Photo from Minnesota Historical Society)
Faribault State School and Hospital (2).png

Thousands of people with mental disabilities were sterilized and enslaved at the Faribault State School and Hospital. Seen here, boys milk cows on one of the hospital's farm colonies. (Photo from Minnesota Historical Society)
Baby cemetery

Jerry Ayres give a brief history on the "baby cemetery" as attendees of a 2014 investigation listen on. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments