There’s ups and downs that come with being in the ensemble.
That’s according to thespian Ann Michels, the Faribault native who regularly performs, and sometimes stars, at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. She’s currently in the ensemble of “The Prom,” which is running through June 10.
“There just are different rewards and challenges to both,” she said of playing a leading role or playing multiple smaller roles. “I love to be in an ensemble and I also love to play a specific character. I love them both for their own reasons. And frankly, I just love to work.”
Acting wasn’t always Michels’ dream. When she graduated from Faribault High School in 1988, she went to college and became a seventh-grade English teacher.
It was her voice teacher who put her on a different path.
“(They) said, ‘You can do this; you just need to get on that path,’” she said. “So I did.”
After being cast at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, she was told to quit her day job, since Guthrie would be a full-time commitment.
“It was terrifying for me because I do come from such practical roots that it seemed like pursuing theater and music — I’m a singer too — would be a frivolous pursuit,” she said.
But she succeeded at making the stage her career. Taking a “wild guess,” she estimates having been in around 100 plays.
Early on, many of her shows were fairly quick turnarounds. Sometimes it was just a week from the first table read to the first staging.
Lately though, she’s been doing long-running jobs, specifically at the Chanhassen, or the “Chan,” as she calls it.
“It’s the only theater around that has runs that lasts that long,” she said. “So it’s kind of, in my opinion, the best gig in town. And it’s so much fun to work there, and the people are amazing. It’s just wonderful, and people really enjoy coming there. So I feel like I have the best job.”
Playtime paused
In early 2020 Michels was playing Marian Paroo, the librarian in “The Music Man.” They got through a week of shows, when things suddenly changed.
“It happened so fast, where we thought, ‘Oh, we’re going to shut down for a week or two while we get this under control,’” she recalled of the pandemic. “And then all of a sudden, it’s a year-and-a-half later.”
When the theater finally reopened its doors months later, there was just one week of rehearsal before shows started back up. Some cast members weren’t able to come back, so about 10 actors had to be replaced, according to Michels.
A scene toward the end of “The Music Man,” where about half the cast runs around in the audience waving flags and singing “76 Trombones,” had to be cut.
“So instead of doing that at the end of the play, we would walk to the front of the stage and we would thank the audience for being there,” Michels recalled. Then, as a cast, we sing them a beautiful ballad from the show. It’s called ‘It’s You,’ and the lyrics are just so beautiful. So we had a real poignant moment, sharing our love and appreciation at the end of the play.
Since then, she was in “Footloose” at the Chan, which also had to shut down for several days due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
“(COVID) changed the landscape of theater, and how we how we approach illness,” she said. “You know, staying home when you’re sick instead of trying to bust through, which we’ve always done. I have performed so many times sick as a dog … Nowadays, that just doesn’t happen anymore.”
She feels fortunate for her theater’s resiliency, but feels bad for the smaller theaters.
“It was the expense was too much for a lot of theaters,” she said. “It’s taken many of them a long time to come back, those that did. We’re hearing every day of theaters that are having to close their doors or end their whole season while they try to recoup.”
‘The Prom’
The Chan is endured and its latest show, “The Prom,” is doing a four-month run.
Michels is in the ensemble, meaning she has several background roles.
“The Prom” is a musical comedy, based on real-life events, that debuted on Broadway in 2018. It was turned into a Netflix movie in 2020.
It is the story of a high-school girl in Indiana, who wants to bring her girlfriend to the prom. Just like a 2010 incident in Mississippi, rather than allow a lesbian couple attend, the school board decides to cancel the prom altogether.
Michels said she feels the story can resonate with many people.
“I actually met a woman who grew up in Indiana,” Michels said. “She went to prom with a boy, because she couldn’t go with her girlfriend. … She looked to be in her 40s, probably. ‘This show is my life’ is what she said. ‘This show is exactly my life.’”
Meanwhile in the play, a group of Broadway actors had a “major flop” of a show in New York. They try to find a cause to support, eventually realizing that they want to help this girl in Indiana to put on a prom.
“They go to Indiana, and they sort of make a stir, and that’s what the play is about,” Michels said. “It’s just sweet. It’s funny. It’s like an old-fashioned musical in many ways, in its structure. But also, the music is new and fun and modern. And the choreography is super crazy good.”
She hopes, by telling such a story, the theater is able to change someone’s perspective.
“Sometimes, people go their entire lives and they feel like they’ve never had a conversation with a gay person, right?” she said. “The truth of it is they have, everybody has. People who might have shown up to see the play and not really understood what they were going to see, I’m hoping they walk out of there and think ‘I’ve been wrong. And I feel terrible that I haven’t understood this. I haven’t understood this issue or these people.’”
She said there was conversation at one point about the risk involved with staging a potentially controversial show.
“I think it’s so important,” she said. “It’s kind of a risk for a for-profit theater to do a show like this, because there are still so many people out there who have a negative opinion or think it’s wrong to be gay. That’s so sad to me.”
On a personal level, it resonates with her.
“I work with so many queer people that I love with all my heart,” she said. “They all have stories about how their parents have not accepted them, wouldn’t come to their weddings, wouldn’t allow them to dress the way they wanted to or whatever it is.
“I have a trans friend who’s a drummer in town and, once a year, someone kicks the s- — out of her, when she’s walking down the street. It’s just astounding to me that people feel justified in their hatred. … We’re all God’s creatures. We’re all put here for a reason. That’s the way I feel. That’s why I think this show is so important, and I think everyone should see it.”