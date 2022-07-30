Two Faribault residents with criminal histories are accused of burglary after one of them was allegedly caught on camera sliding a tool under a door to gain access to a Faribault apartment.
A resident of the Lofts at Evergreen Knoll reported his apartment was burglarized while he was away July 7-14.
A Faribault police detective reviewed surveillance video and saw two people at the door of the apartment the early morning of July 12. A woman tried the apartment door handle and a man then got on his knees and slid something under the door. They went into another apartment and came back about an hour later. This time the detective could see the man had a slim jim tool and he got the door open.
The man and woman are then seen going in and out of the apartment removing items, the charges say.
The tenant of the apartment the burglars went into reportedly said Trevor Steven St. Martin, 43, and Deanna Karlene Keller, 36, committed the burglary and she gave them a ride to a storage unit.
A warrant was obtained to serve the storage unit. Multiple items reported stolen in the July 12 burglary were allegedly found inside.
Officers also seized tools and other items “that may have been stolen from other incidents,” the charges say.
Both St. Martin and Keller were charged with felony burglary Friday in Rice County District Court St. Martin also was charged with a second felony for possessing a burglary tool. They were arrested Friday and bail was set at $75,000 for St. Martin and $15,000 for Keller.
