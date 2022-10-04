Student Success Coordinator Katie Schultz provided the Faribault School Board with data Monday on the district’s English language learner (ELL) population and staff efforts to serve them.
Student Success Coordinator Katie Schultz provided the Faribault School Board with data Monday on the district’s English language learner (ELL) population and staff efforts to serve them.
Over 900 Faribault students fit somewhere along the spectrum of ELL. In order to efficiently utilize limited staffing resources and help those who need it most, students are categorized on a five-tier spectrum by their current English abilities.
With each of the district’s four ELL teachers having a caseload in the 40s, Schultz said an additional staff member would be of great help to the program. As it is now, the focus of the district’s ELL instructors has been heavily tilted toward those who are struggling the most.
More than 100 students are categorized as “entering,” with English skills that range to practically nonexistent to severely deficient. Another 172 students are categorized as “emerging,” generally possessing an understanding of English limited enough to make understanding an in-class lecture a daunting challenge.
Schultz lamented that the district has not been able to offer nearly as much time and assistance as it would like to those ESL students who are more advanced but still struggling to master the language.
Schultz said the district would go a long way toward achieving its equity goals by providing additional ELL resources to more than 700 students, along with doubling down on its efforts to help many of those same students overcome socioeconomic barriers.
For Schultz, that includes not only providing ELL services to help students excel in the classroom, but also increasing the accessibility of a wide range of extracurricular activities for every student, as a way to increase student engagement.
A key part of that puzzle, Schultz said, is reducing the cost of participating in certain extracurricular activities. As the success of the Little Falcons programs so far shows, interest in such activities is high if the commitment is kept accessible and manageable.
“We don’t want anyone to have to sit out. We want everyone to be a part of the community,” Schultz said.
