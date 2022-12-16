Two physical confrontations at Faribault Middle School and some threatening social media posts in their make have generated a spate of rumors and concerns from parents and others on social media.
The superintendent of Faribault Public Schools said the district is responding to each incident but is not allowed to share much information with the public.
“What I can assure people is that when something like this happens, there are always consequences that go with it," Superintendent Jamie Bente said. “We can’t tell you what the consequences are, but the schools are doing something.”
Last week, there was a confrontation between four girls in the cafeteria, according to Bente. Earlier this week, outside the school, a snowball fight turned into some participants acting aggressively, Bente said.
Multiple posts about the incidents on local social media pages have generated rumors and concern, one even suggesting there was a “gang attack.”
The Faribault Police Department posted a statement on its own Facebook page on Wednesday responding to the rumors over this week’s incident.
“It is being fully investigated, and information being distributed online has been found to be inaccurate,” the post said. “The number of parties involved and other social undertones are unfounded. All involved have been identified and action is being taken.”
Bente also sent a letter to middle school parents briefly summarizing the incidents, stating they are being investigated, and cautioning that “false information” was circulating on social media.
There also have been reports of threats and “grandstanding” between students online over the at-school confrontations, according to Bente. Those also have and are being investigated, he said.
Many of the local social commenters expressed frustration that the district and police were not responding appropriately to the incidents.
One of the most vocal parents of a student involved in the snowball fight later acknowledged he posted before he had ”all the information.” After meeting with school and police officials, he wrote he now believed the response was handled “very well.”
Bente said a number of people also have contacted him concerned about the incidents and the response.
State privacy law allows schools and law enforcement to release few details about incidents involving juveniles.
“We’re not allowed to tell people what is being done, because that is considered confidential information,” Bente said. Even to the parents of a child involved, the superintendent said administrators are not allowed to talk about the other students involved.
The school district and Police Department conduct separate investigations.
The district’s response is guided by Policy 537, Bente said. The policy outlines common student misconduct and sets minimum and maximum consequences for first-time and repeat offenses. For physical assaults, it lists “restorative practices,” mediation and/or detention as minimum responses and suspension and formation of a “problem solving team” of school staff and parents as a maximum response.
The Faribault Police Department also investigates and at least documents incidents, Chief John Sherwin said. Police may not be able to refer a case for criminal charges, though. Juveniles under age 14 cannot be charged with a crime in Minnesota.
Sherwin said he believes the school resource officers have “met every expectation” he had for responding to the recent school reports.
In a recent survey given to Faribault Middle School students, 83% of those who responded said they feel safe at the school.
Bente said the middle school is being proactive by growing use of the Positive Behavioral Interventions program, which, among other social-emotional tools, helps students learn how to regulate impulses and emotions.
“We’re dealing with children whose brains are not fully developed yet,” Bente said.
Parents who are concerned about an incident or more broadly about student safety should start by contacting their school principal, the superintendent recommended. If they are then not satisfied, they should contact him, and then the School Board.
Bente also suggests they volunteer at their child’s school and “see firsthand how our schools are run.”
“Our schools are safe,” he said. “Can we stop every student from acting aggressively 100% of the time? Absolutely not. Do we work with our students to build skills to self-regulate? Yes.”