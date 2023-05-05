A book gifted to a Faribault Rotarian bloomed into a collaboration of multiple area organizations and businesses to educate local third graders about native prairie gardens and help them start their own “pocket of prairie.”

Rice Soil and Water Conservation District Public Relations & Information Specialist Teresa DeMars reads "Plant a Pocket of Prairie” to Angie Scheffler’s third-grade class at Jefferson Elementary School Friday morning. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)


Rice Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Steve Pahs reads to a third-grade class. (Submitted photo)
Teresa DeMars shows photos of her prairie garden in the process of being planted and taking root. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Every Faribault third grader is taking home a meadow blazing star seedling to plant. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Jefferson Elementary School students inspect their meadow blazing star plants. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

