A book gifted to a Faribault Rotarian bloomed into a collaboration of multiple area organizations and businesses to educate local third graders about native prairie gardens and help them start their own “pocket of prairie.”
Rice Soil and Water Conservation District staff and a volunteer are visiting classes with a lesson about native plants and pollinators.
“Pockets of prairie are very important for pollinators because they go from pocket to pocket to feed,” Rice SWCD staff member Teresa DeMars said during a visit to Jefferson Elementary School Friday.
The visitors leave each classroom with copies of a children’s book about native prairies, and they leave each student with their own native plant to take home.
The project started with Rotarian Dick Huston. He was gifted a copy of the children’s book, “Plant a Pocket of Prairie,” published by the University of Minnesota Press. It tells young readers about Minnesota’s native landscape and encourages them to replant their own “pockets.”
Huston said a friend gifted him the book knowing his interest in promoting native landscapes. He has returned 150 acres of his own farmland to native prairie, forest and wetland, he said.
Huston said he was impressed with the book and engaged the Faribault Rotary Club to purchase dozens of copies to donate to each local elementary school — two for each school library and one for each third grade classroom — and to a local homeschooling group.
Principals and the homeschool group were happy to accept when the idea grew to include visits to classrooms. DeMars, Steve Pahs and assistants from the Rice SWCD are visiting Lincoln, Jefferson, Divine Mercy Catholic School and Cannon River STEM School. Rotarian Emily Nesvold, who is a retired teacher, volunteered to visit Roosevelt and the homeschoolers.
After reading the book, they’re sharing about their own pockets of prairie, telling about the bees, butterflies and other pollinators that benefit, and answering questions.
To classes on Friday, DeMars described and showed photos of how she replaced overgrown shrubs with a small prairie garden in her Faribault yard.
“Prairie plants can have roots that go 6 feet into the ground. That’s really deep,” she told Angie Scheffler’s class.
She showed photos and videos of the many species of pollinators that now visit her garden each summer.
“They are so fun to watch,” she said while showing a video of a hummingbird clearwing and explaining they are actually a month that resembles a hummingbird. “They’re very quick. They’re just very cool little creatures.”
Questions posed by Scheffler’s class included a concern about the pollinators coming into the house.
“There are no prairie plants inside my house. They don’t like it there. They’d rather be outside,” DeMars responded.
Third graders in the program also learn about the meadow blazing star that they get to take home.
Rice SWCD and Tri-Lakes Sportsmen’s Club in Millersburg donated the funds to purchase the plants. Donahue’s Greenhouse donated the pots and soil.
DeMars and colleague Kourtney Hammerschmidt showed Scheffler’s class how to plant and care for their new plant. The students also learned how important a food source the meadow blazing star is for monarch butterflies.
“This is a favorite of the monarch butterfly, because it doesn’t bloom until late August or September,” DeMars said. "That’s right when the monarch butterflies are ready to fly down to Mexico. So they need a lot of energy.”