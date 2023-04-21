Just the other day, Dr. Bruce Gustafson saw an advertisement for airfare to Chile for just over $300, round trip.
“I can’t do that now because, you know, I have a schedule,” he said. “So, to be able to do that kind of stuff will be fun.”
Soon he’ll be able to take those “spur-of-the-moment” trips with his wife. He’s retiring next week after nearly five decades as an optometrist, most recently at Richie Eye Clinic.
Within a year of graduation, he experienced one of the most memorable moments of his career. It was a 3-year-old who had extraordinarily poor vision, but refused to wear glasses.
Gustafson got him fitted for contacts and taught the mom how to put them in. He still remembers the child’s face.
“When we put the contacts on the kid, it’s like all of a sudden they could see things, right?” he said. “And for the mom, she got emotional. I remember sitting there. It’s like, I started getting emotional. … I mean, if you just think that everything you’re looking at is just kind of a blur, it’s hard to be involved in your world.”
When Gustafson first came to town, he bought a practice from Dr. Mark McKeeby in November 1978. He was just 26 years old. While it was a bit scary, he knew he could grow the practice. McKeeby didn’t fit contacts; Gustafson did.
Joining forces
Gustafson said he “thoroughly enjoyed” having his own business, but it came with long days and a lot of responsibility. That’s why, 13 years after he first met Dr. Mike Richie at Mealey’s Restaurant, they joined forces.
“I’ve never regretted my decision to join him,” Gustafson said. “It was different, but then I didn’t have all of the responsibility, right? So I could come here, just do what I love to do and see patients. … So, I didn’t have the business part of it to worry about anymore, which was good.”
When he first joined Richie Eye Clinic in 2003, it was a much smaller operation than it is today. He said that technology “refines the way we do things,” allowing them to better detect diseases more and see more patients per day.
The best part about the growth, he said, has been the collaborative aspect of working with a team of highly trained optometrists and surgeons.
“If you’ve done something for 45 years, and you walk out the door for the last time, that’d be a little bit weird,” he said. “But I’m excited about it. … I don’t know if difficult is the right word, but to make the decision, that was hard. But once I made the decision, ‘Okay, I’m ready to be done. I’m ready for that next step.”
Letting go
One of the hardest parts for him, along with leaving his coworkers, is stepping away from the patients. He’s treated as many as four generations of some families.
“If you were a patient of mine for years, and I say, ‘Hey, you’re not gonna see me next year,’” he said. “’This next week is my last week.’ And I thank them for their support. Then they’ll make all these comments and it’s really quite humbling. Because I didn’t know I impacted people like that sometimes.
“Sometimes we don’t know how we impact people, whether it’s a phrase you say, or a compliment, or whatever it might be. And then for patients to trust me, I mean, it’s like, ‘Hey, whatever you say, I’ll do.’ So the trust they put in you is also very, you know. I love what I do, but everything comes to an end.”
Even Richie took notice of Gustafson’s relationship with his patients.
“(Gustafson’s) greatest attribute is his ability to make each and every person he visits with feel important,” Richie said. “He gives you his undivided attention and truly cares about you, earning your trust. Dr. Gustafson’s patients are more than patients, they are his neighbors, friends and family.”
He’s excited to go on spontaneous road trips, to take his daughter to Mount Rushmore and Yellowstone, to go to his grandkids’ events, and to golf with his wife with his newly renewed country club membership. But there is some emotion that comes with letting go.
“Looking at 45 years, you know, the friendships we’ve made in Faribault,” Gustafson said. “We’ve been blessed financially. That’s all come from the people of Faribault and surrounding areas. So, you know, we owe that to Faribault.”