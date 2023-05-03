After a dip that local and state administrators attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota’s graduation rates increased slightly in 2022, with officials particularly heartened by indicators that the education system’s significant racial achievement gaps abated slightly.
Recently released data from the Minnesota Department of Education shows that 83.6% of Minnesota's Class of 2022 graduated in four years. That marks an 0.2% increase compared to 2021 and is just 0.1% below the 2020 graduation rate, which was a historic high.
Graduation rates in Faribault have generally been lower than the state averages and those seen in other area districts. That’s less surprising when accounting for demographics. Close to 75% receive free or reduced price lunches, a majority are Black or Latino, and a quarter of students are still learning English.
2022 saw a precipitous drop in Faribault’s graduation rates, with 69.1% of students graduating in four years, compared to 75.8% last year. The district still has a higher graduation rate than it did in 2019, when just 66.8% of students graduated.
The drop in graduation rates was primarily seen at the Area Learning Center, which saw only 20 students graduate out of a potential total of 64. At Faribault High School, the graduation rate only dipped slightly, from 79.8% to 78.5%.
Superintendent Jamie Bente said that even that figure doesn’t tell the whole story. Whether it’s due to language acquisition challenges, interrupted education or other issues, some students need an extra year in high school to complete their education.
Once those fifth-year students are accounted for, Bente said Faribault High School’s graduation rate increases to around 87%. In addition to offering all students the option to take an extra year at the high school, students can continue their studies at the ALC, take courses through the Adult Education Program, or utilize the Falcons Online Academy.
Increasing graduation rates is one focus of the Cradle2Career Partnership between Faribault Public Schools and the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. To help keep students on pace to graduate, Cradle2Career is also focused on getting kids ready for kindergarten, proficient in reading by third grade and proficient in math by middle school.
For years, Faribault Public Schools students have struggled to meet academic proficiency, and the pandemic appears to have made things worse. In 2022, about one in three Faribault students tested as proficient in reading, one in four as proficient in science, and one in five as proficient in math.
Demographic gains
Looking at the statewide data, the gains were driven by achievement among Black, multiracial and Native American students. Graduation rates increased from 70.4% to 73.5% among Black students, from 76.3% to 79.2% among multiracial students, and from 58.6% to 61.1% among Native American students.
Students receiving special education services and those on free or reduced price lunches also saw tangible increases in graduation rates, further underscoring the trend toward increased achievement among populations that have traditionally lagged behind state averages.
An exception can be found among the state’s sizable and growing contingent of Hispanic and Latino students. They came in well below the state average with a 69.5% graduation rate last year and actually fell slightly further behind, posting a graduation rate of only 69.3% in 2022.
Demographic group data is available for individual school districts only when the group has a minimum number of students, and the smaller numbers can yield larger swings in percentage trends.
At Faribault Public Schools, 82% of Black students graduated on time last year, a a jump from 61% the year before, while the percentage of on-time Hispanic graduates dipped to 51% from from 67.5%. The percentage of on-time free and reduced lunch eligible graduates held more steady at 61%.
Other area districts
In recent years, most local school districts have posted graduation rates higher than the state average. That continues to be the case, though several local districts reported stagnant or even slightly declining graduation rates.
Owatonna Public Schools reported a graduation rate of 87.6% in 2022, up from 87% the year prior.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad noted that the district has managed to steadily increase its graduation rates since 2018.
“We feel pretty good about it, but still fell short of the goal we have for ourselves,” Elstad said. “We’re still in a spot where some of our students are doing better than others, and we want to get (overall graduation rates) over 90%.”
Among its Big Nine Conference peers, Owatonna is tied with Red Wing for the second-highest graduation rate. Northfield maintains the clear top spot with an impressive graduation rate of over 90%.
Superintendent Matt Hillmann said that when a school’s graduation rates get so high, they tend to ebb and flow by the graduating class. He expressed particular pride that 94% of Northfield’s Latino students graduated on time, beating the state average by 25 points.
Northfield’s TORCH (Tackling Obstacles and Raising College Hopes) program has helped to achieve that outstanding outcome by providing extra support and resources for Northfield’s students of color, those from low income families and first-generation college attendees. Hillmann said TORCH builds on Northfield High School’s general culture of setting high expectations while providing individualized instruction and support for all students.
Tri-City United’s on-time graduation rate dipped from 90% in 2021 to 85% last year, representing a decline for a district that has regularly enjoyed graduation rates in the mid-90-percent range.
Despite ongoing fiscal difficulties, Kenyon-Wanamingo posted a high graduation rate. 96% of the Class of 2022 graduated on time, which was the highest level in years.
After a significant dip in 2021 that may have been influenced by COVID-19, Medford Public Schools managed to more than recover in 2022. 94% of Medford students graduated in 2022, a four-year high and an increase of more than 10 percentage points from 2021.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Public Schools managed to post even stronger numbers thanks to a larger graduation class, with 96.2% of students graduating. That marks a slight increase from the 95.8% graduation rate in 2021, and again is a four year high.