A state grant will help fund proposed redevelopment of the historic Farmer Seed and Nursery site. But the developer now says one of the buildings, which was slated to become apartments, now needs to be demolished.
The Faribault Heritage Preservation Commission on Wednesday approved the demolition of a sixth building on the site on Highway 60 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Developer KK&G Properties, which has purchased the property, had proposed to save three of the eight buildings. But Nicole Elsawaf told the commissioners her company has since determined it is not financially feasible to salvage one of those buildings as planned.
That building is the three-story, nearly 5,000 square-foot wood structure that has stood closest to Highway 60 since the late 1800s.
KK&G Properties had planned to convert the building into apartments. But Elsawaf said her company has found additional issues with the condition of the building and dangerous contamination in the soil below it.
“It’s in worse condition than we originally thought,” Elsawaf said Wednesday.
Sunken floors and structural columns, rotting wood in the roof, a large crack in the foundation and lead paint throughout the building were among the new discoveries, according to Elsawaf.
Soil testing also found the ground is contaminated with a known cancer-causing compound that Elsawaf said would be nearly impossible to remediate while the building is still standing.
“We really did try our best to save the three-story building, and we can’t figure out how to do it,” she said.
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced the project is being awarded a state grant of over $611,000. The grant can be used to help with demolition costs and other site work.
Elsawaf said she is also working with the city to apply for another state grant to assist with the ground decontamination costs. She told the Heritage Preservation Commission members she needed their approval to demolish the additional building on Wednesday, or she would miss that grant deadline.
Heritage Preservation Commission members lamented the loss of yet another of the site’s most iconic buildings. But the commission unanimously approved the demolition request after multiple commissioners said they were convinced the building cannot feasibly be saved.
“I don’t understand how we could reasonably expect someone to go forward with a project like that,” said Commissioner Sam Temple.
The commission members put a few conditions on their approval, including that the developer save some elements from the historic buildings and incorporate them into the redevelopment. Elsawaf proposed a gazebo and benches made from reclaimed wood, as well as a mural honoring the site’s history.
The updated redevelopment proposal, which still needs City Council approval, now includes saving only the three-story concrete building on the north side of the tallest building, and the metal building that is closest to Fifth Street NW.
The plan now includes a larger new apartment building, a new storage facility and conversion of the two existing buildings into storage facilities. There would be 52 apartment units, an increase from 42 in the initial plan.
The developer is seeking tax increment financing support from the city. The City Council has not yet voted on that request or other needed development plan approvals.
The council is scheduled to discuss the redevelopment on Tuesday and authorize the submission of the ground contamination cleanup grant application.