For four years, the old Faribault Foods plant sat across from the Faribault Mill collecting dust. Soon that’s set to change.
The over-250,000-square-foot building has been sold. The near-century-old plant is about to become an business hub, called “The Cannery,” where companies can lease space for light manufacturing, distribution and storage.
The idea was born out of the Faribault Industrial Corporation’s community-revamping idea, which is made up of three major projects so far, according to Faribault Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President and CEO Nort Johnson.
A number of local investors, the Faribault Industrial Corporation and REVocity, a community-reinvestment group, partnered to purchase the plant, as part of a project called the Faribault Real Estate Fund.
Several area businesses have already leased space in the building.
The project was propelled by an issue materializing in Johnson’s peripherals: major local companies were beginning to look outside of Faribault.
“Anytime you have a company — let’s just say Jennie-O or you could say even Faribault Foods — if they start reaching outside the Faribault borders to get assistance they need or the space they need, there’s a chance that they could keep going that direction.”
Thus, the Faribault Industrial Corporation and REVocity made the $4-million purchase, which was finalized on Dec. 30.
“It’s been on the market for years; we just found the right buyer now,” Faribault Foods CFO Mike Weber said. The company now operates out of a larger facility in the industrial park.
The goal of the repurposed facility, Johnson said, will be to keep businesses local by providing them expansion space they need by leasing part of the vacant building. Johnson hopes this will incentivize the major Faribault businesses to grow within the city.
Johnson also said, “there’s some high probability for that office space to be a business-support organization, perhaps a day care (or) early-childhood-education space.”
Among the new renters is Faribault Foods.
“We’re leasing 40,000 square feet of warehouse space,” Weber said. “We really don’t need the warehouse space; we just wanted rail access.”
Johnson said the rail access should prove to be a major selling point for renters. The rail would connect the companies up to Northfield and, ultimately, to the rest of the rail network.
Met-Con Companies Chief Financial Officer Troy Zabinski confirmed that MDC Real Estate Services, a subsidiary of Met-Con that does property management, will handle tenant relations and day-to-day management for the new business spaces. He said that G&H Property Management will be handling the financial side of the endeavor.
Other tenants that will be renting space include Jennie-O Turkey Store, Patriot Custom Services and Vogelsberg Trucking, according to Zabinski.
“There is a shortage of space for rent in Faribault,” Zabinski said. “We can accommodate a wide variety of companies that need space and want to expand in Faribault or locate to Faribault. So, since there isn’t very much available space in town, this is good for the community and good for the investors and good for area businesses.”
Jennie-O Turkey Store Faribault Plant Manager Jody Long confirmed that the company is “finalizing an agreement to rent space at the old Faribault foods site.”
What is the Industrial Corporation?
Faribault Industrial Corporation (FIC) is a limited liability company formed in 1944, which does gap financing for the Faribault Economic Development Authority, according to Johnson.
“As a community-based industrial corporation investment group, there’s an opportunity to play a role in proactively defining investments that move you toward your city’s vision,” Johnson said. “Basically, helping define your economic outcome by playing an active role in it. That group needed some consistent management.”
That’s where the Chamber stepped in. As one of the majority stakeholders for the FIC, the Chamber offered to be that managing party.
Meanwhile, Johnson was having conversations with Brett Reese, a founder of Rebound Partners and REVocity. REVocity is a subset of Rebound Partners.
In their conversations, Johnson and Reese discussed forming an investment fund in Faribault, which would eventually be called the Faribault Real Estate Fund.
So, REVocity became a major stakeholder in the Faribault Industrial Corporation’s strategy, which Reese helped to develop.
Within a month, the corporation’s new management held a strategic-planning session, in which they identified the best ways for the Faribault Real Estate Fund to invest in Faribault.
“We talked about what makes the most sense?” Johnson said. “You know, if we’re going to deploy some of our assets, what makes the best sense for our community?”
Three projects came from the session: the downtown redevelopment project, the Faribault Foods plant-turned-hub, and a future housing project.
“The beauty about the Real Estate Fund is, as projects are vetted and approved to be in that fund, they may not always have the highest of margins,” he said. “But that’s not our only charge. Our charge is also to invest in things that lift the community, not just the bottom line.”
While it’s certainly a consideration, the money isn’t the only reason that Johnson’s in on the projects.
“I’ve had the opportunity to learn from a lot of really good people in a lot of different areas,” he said. “(It’s a) blessing to come back and put some of those experiences to work in my hometown. It’s been a pleasure having the ability to organize other like-thinking individuals that understand, you know?
“Faribault can have nice things too, but they don’t just happen.”