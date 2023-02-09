Old Faribault Foods plant.JPG

Several companies have already leased space in the old Faribault Foods plant on 15th St. NW. It will become a hub for companies who need space for manufacturing, distribution or storage. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

For four years, the old Faribault Foods plant sat across from the Faribault Mill collecting dust. Soon that’s set to change.


Fbo Foods entrance

Faribault Chamber of Commerce CEO Nort Johnson said the old Faribault Foods plant had some structural issues, which are made evident near the office entrance. Johnson added that minor repairs, like fixing the caved-in roof (right), would be repaired in the coming months. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

