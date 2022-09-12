The kids at Liberty Acres Nursery School put on their own farmers market, using the homegrown fruits and vegetables from their garden. The pay-what-you-want market sits in front of the Nursery School at 14602 Culver Ave. in Faribault.
Laura Brown runs the day care of her home. She feels it’s important for kids to learn hands-on practical applications for the subjects like math and science.
“I think it’s better than the typical activities they would normally do in school,” said Brown. “Instead of filling out a worksheet about a plant’s life cycle, they actually get to see it in action. You know, they get a real-world understanding by doing it like this.”
The fruit and vegetables for sale at the nursery are from the 100-foot-by-100-foot classroom garden, which has been at Liberty Acres for the past five years.
“I’m going into my 10th year as the teacher, but the garden’s been a part of their activities for five,” Brown said. “It started out small and each year it’s getting a little bigger.”
The produce is typically used for the kids’ snack time and any extras are normally put outside for the deer to eat. Outside, in the woods, they have a, “mystical classroom,” with a small bucket and a trail camera, so the kids can watch the deer.
This year, though, the kids had more extra produce than usual. So, they got to brainstorming.
Since community service is another major part of their focus at Liberty Acres, they decided to sell the produce with a pay-what-you-want system. They felt it would benefit those who may otherwise not have the money for fresh produce.
Anyone who wants produce can drive to the school, pick out their produce and put whatever amount they can into a small, red mailbox.
“This year, we just had so much extra food leftover,” said Brown. “The kiddos wanted to come up with their own farmer’s market, so we figured this was the best way to go about it. Plus, it allows me to put the funds back into the garden fund for next year.”
The pumpkins, apples, peas and other farm-fresh produce has been selling fast, according to Brown. She said that one lady came by and bought 50 to 60 pumpkins on Sunday.
Caroline Betzold is the 4-year-old trailblazer at Liberty Acres who came up with the idea to sell the harvest. Her favorite part of the process was planting the seeds because it gave her class the chance to play outside and get dirty.
Colton Vlasak is a 2-year-old who normally doesn’t like eating vegetables. But when he got a taste of their homegrown veggies, he couldn’t resist.
Alice Reiland, the 3-year-old who was in charge of the sunflowers, said their newest addition to the garden was the raspberry bushes her family donated.
The kids’ overwhelmingly favorite food from the garden was their watermelon. They learned watermelon turn yellow on the bottom if they’re extra sweet. They also knew the three things a plant needs: water, soil and sunlight.
According to Brown, the 10 kids at Liberty Acres ate two whole watermelons during snack time. During next years gardening project, they hope to plant even more watermelon than this year.