produce truck.JPG

Farm-fresh produce from the classroom garden at Liberty Acres fills the buckets for the taking. The pay-what-you-want market sits out front, beside an old, red truck. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
the kiddos.JPG

The kids of Liberty Acres have a green thumb and entrepreneurial spirits. Clockwise around the table, Alice Reiland, 3, Emerson Ness, 4, Caroline Betzold, 4, Marshal Ness, 1, Ambrose Ness, 1, and Colton Vlasak, 2. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

The kids at Liberty Acres Nursery School put on their own farmers market, using the homegrown fruits and vegetables from their garden. The pay-what-you-want market sits in front of the Nursery School at 14602 Culver Ave. in Faribault.

liberty acres truck background.JPG

In the front yard at Liberty Acres sits an old, red truck. Beside it, folks will find buckets full of produce for the pay-what-you-want farmer’s market. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
wagon.JPG

Oliver Reiland, 5, leads the pack with a wagon full of pumpkins from the garden. Behind the wagon is his sister, Alice Reiland, 3, and beside him is Colton Vlasak, 2. (Photo courtesy of Laura Brown)

