Conditional use permits, setback variances and other measures allowing the long-talked-about redevelopment of the Farmers Seed and Nursery site to move forward earned approval from the Faribault City Council Wednesday. But not without some objections.
Developer KK&G Properties is planning a four-story apartment building and a three-story indoor storage rental building on the site off Highway 60. Most of the historic structures will be demolished; two will become part of the storage facility.
The apartment building will have 54 units with market rate rents. It is a story taller than usually allowed in that area. And at the Fifth Street NW and Eighth Avenue NW, the building will be 7 feet off the roadway, which is closer than usually allowed.
Council approvals came on 6-1 votes, with Councilor Sara Caron opposing the development. She said the developer is “stuffing” too much into too small a footprint.
“I don’t think that this is the right choice,” she said. “”Were going to change all these things (allow variances) just to accommodate a bunch of housing in that area that really doesn’t belong there in the first place.
Councilor Jana Viscomi joined Caron in expressing concern about the lack of green space for children to play and that most of the limited space is adjacent to busy Highway 61.
“I’m just surprised there is not thought for quality of life for children in the building,” Viscomi said.
She voted in favor after city staff advised there is no minimum play space required for apartment buildings.
Spooner, to the contrary, suggested green space be replaced with more parking. He does not believe there is enough parking planned to meet peak demand.
“There’s clearly no overflow parking,” he said. “I’m going to vote in favor of it, but I think that’s the one drawback of this.”
Mayor Kevin Voracek, meanwhile, applauded the developer for its “creativity” and “sticking with it” after the original plan to rehab one of the existing historic buildings had to be scrapped, due to significant deterioration and ground contamination.
Wednesday's action was not the last of many being taken over recent months. A tax increment financing subsidy is also being requested for the development.
